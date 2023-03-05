TalkSPORT pundit Jamie O'Hara has praised Manchester City star Phil Foden, claiming he would be worth £200m in this market.

How has Foden performed for Man City?

The England international has found himself on the bench at times this season, with just 16 of his 24 league appearances coming from the start, but opened the scoring in City's crucial victory over Newcastle.

The 22-year-old has scored 13 and assisted five times in this campaign, as the Champions attempt to keep pace with league leaders Arsenal, and has earned praise for his level of performance.

Speaking on Sky Sports, O'Hara lauded Foden, claiming that he could be worth double what record signing Jack Grealish is to City.

"Whenever I watch him play, he's just so good," he stated.

"We talked about Jack Grealish being a £100m player, but he's been around for a long time. Phil Foden's really still a kid, and he's doing things that I've never seen before in a young player.

"He's born and bred through Manchester City's Academy, and they have got a £200m player in Phil Foden, and every time I watch him play, I'm just mesmerised. I really am. I don't think we appreciate how good he is."

Should Foden be starting more games?

The versatile winger has to compete with Grealish and Riyad Mahrez amongst others for a starting position in City's large squad, and regular rotation means none are guaranteed starters.

The departures of Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus in the summer opened up more potential game time for City's wingers, but there is a case to be made that Foden should be starting more.

Guardiola has admitted that he is playing Foden less, partially due to the form of Grealish and Mahrez, with the more experienced players performing well.

The Spaniard previously claimed that Foden was "the most talented player" he had ever seen, indicating that he does rate the Englishman highly despite his inconsistent starts, but Foden may have to improve his consistency if he is to become a more regular fixture on the team sheet.