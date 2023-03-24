Manchester City are the main candidates to sign Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry with a swap deal possible, according to reports.

The Lowdown: City make transfer plans...

Sporting director Txiki Begiristain and the club are reportedly planning ahead for this summer transfer window amid Pep Guardiola's push to challenge on three fronts.

City are currently still well in contention to clinch a third-successive Premier League title and could also battle for FA Cup glory, with their last triumph coming in 2019.

The Blues are also attempting to end their long wait for a first ever Champions League title, having very dramatically lost their semi-final last year to Real Madrid.

City, with one eye on next campaign, have key areas to address - namely in central midfield given club captain Ilkay Gundogan could leave as a free agent.

Jude Bellingham is thought to be a target for that position and reports suggest Guardiola could also target a wide forward, with Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia attracting serious interest.

According to reports from Spain, it is now believed that City are thinking of another name for the attacking areas - former Arsenal star Gnabry.

The Germany international is apparently on their radar and Guardiola's side are now the 'main candidate' to secure his services.

City apparently 'love' Gnabry and would like to sign him this summer, so much so that defender Joao Cancelo, who joined Bayern on loan in January, could be used as a makeweight in a proposed swap deal.

Gnabry's ability to play both on the right and left is seen as key to this given Guardiola's emphasis on rotation.

The Verdict: Make the move?

We believe the 27-year-old is a player of real quality, having been called 'world class' by pundit Rio Ferdinand whilst amassing quite the Bundesliga reputation.

The £265,000-per-week star has had to compete for minutes in a forward line also containing the likes of Leroy Sane and Sadio Mane.

Gnabry has contributed effectively this season, though, racking up 13 goal contributions in the league over 25 appearances.

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic, speaking earlier this season, also raved over the winger's ability - stating:

"After all, he [Gnabry] has everything: he has a header, he has a super shot with his left and right. When Serge is in top form, we have a really good player."

However, despite his obvious quality, City are currently well stocked out wide with the presence of Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva and Julian Alvarez who can all operate either side of Erling Haaland.

While this move could be an exciting one, we believe central midfield and defence is a higher priority,