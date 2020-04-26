Throughout the Premier League era and especially after the takeover by the Abu Dhabi United Group in 2008, Manchester City have made some wonderful signings.

Just think about the likes of Vincent Kompany, David Silva and Sergio Aguero; but what of the lesser remember names that represent some of City’s not-so-successful business in the last 27 years?

Pep Guardiola rarely gets it wrong, to be fair, but there have been many occasions over the years where Man City have spent money, often massive amounts, on bang average footballers.

So we’ve recalled the Citizens’ 20 worst signings of the Premier League era so far -agree?