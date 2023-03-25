Manchester City are exploring a summer move for Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic, according to a new report.

The Lowdown: Man City eyeing midfielder

Man City manager Pep Guardiola appears keen to strengthen in the middle of the park during the summer transfer window, and that is largely due to the uncertainty surrounding Ilkay Gundogan's future, amid interest from the likes of Barcelona.

The City captain has his contract up at the end of the campaign, and the club have already started to look at potential replacements, with Borussia Dortmund starlet Jude Bellingham being linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium.

Attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz is also on the Sky Blues' radar, however the Bayer Leverkusen star is just 19-years-old, and Guardiola could target a more experienced player, who already possesses Premier League experience.

The Latest: Kovacic targeted

According to a report from 90min, Man City are looking at bringing in Kovacic in the summer transfer window, sensing an opportunity to prise the midfielder away from Chelsea as a result of his contract situation with the west London club.

The Croatia international's current deal is set to expire at the end of next season, potentially opening the door for a move away from Stamford Bridge, with the possibility of staying in England now deemed realistic.

However, there may be stiff competition for the 28-year-old's signature, as rivals Manchester United are said to be exploring a move, while Liverpool are also named as potential suitors.

The Verdict: Get it done?

The central midfielder has a wealth of Premier League experience, making 134 appearances in the top flight for Chelsea since arriving from Real Madrid, and he has continued to be an important player this season, captaining the Blues and scoring in the recent 3-1 victory away at Leicester City.

Over the past year, the maestro, who has been hailed 'fantastic' by the media, has averaged 72.45 passes attempted per 90, placing him in the 95th percentile compared to his positional peers, indicating he would be a good fit in a Guardiola system.

However, there are question marks about whether the Austria-born ace would be an upgrade on Gundogan, especially considering he has a relatively poor goal record for a midfielder, scoring just six goals for Chelsea in 211 games.

Given that Kovacic will be 29 by the time next season begins, Man City should pursue a younger option to replace their seemingly outgoing captain, and Bellingham should instead be their main target.