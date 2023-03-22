There is a growing belief within Man City that they could strike a deal for Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham, according to reports.

The Lowdown: City linked...

The Premier League champions have been heavily linked with a move for Bellingham who seems set to stand out as one of this summer transfer window's most eye-catching sagas.

Both Liverpool and Real Madrid are also thought to be contending for the signature of Bellingham, as well as cross-town rivals Man United, but City are well in the race.

Pep Guardiola is allegedly looking at potential midfield signings who can add goals behind star striker Erling Haaland, with club captain Ilkay Gundogan also linked to leaving.

The Germany international is out of contract at the end of this season and City may well have to face the possibility of saying goodbye to their 21/22 final day hero.

The Latest: City hold Bellingham belief...

According to journalists Rob Dawson and Rodrigo Faez, writing for ESPN, the Blues are 'growing confident' they will sign Bellingham this summer.

Liverpool, United and Madrid are still in the hunt, but as things stand, this report claims City and the Bernabeu are seen as the 'most likely destinations' should he leave Dortmund.

It's added that Bellingham is one of Guardiola's 'top targets' ahead of the next transfer window.

The Verdict: What a player...

Signing the 19-year-old would be a major, major coup for City and the ideal Gundogan replacement should he leave.

The 6 foot 1 midfield dynamo, described as a 'monster' by members of the press, has already received glowing endorsements from Guardiola - who raved over the player late last year.

After City's group stage Champions League match against Dortmund, he stated:

"He was 17 when he arrived but it was not just about his quality, [it was] how he was leading, his kicking, going to the referee."

"This guy was something special in terms of his mentality. Now he is 19 and he is already one of the captains."

Reporter Dr. Constantin Eckner, meanwhile, picked up on Bellingham's real quality during the 2020/2021 season - claiming he is the 'perfect' box-to-box player.

Eckner explained:

"Jude Bellingham is basically the perfect box-to-box player--no glaring weakness, great awareness, outstanding workrate, and always trying to improve field position."

The England international is highly unlikely to come cheap and it will be a battle to secure his services, but all of the noises indicate Bellingham is truly worth a real effort.