Manchester City supporters have been handed an update on the injury of star striker Erling Haaland ahead of their crunch April 1 clash with Liverpool.

The Lowdown: City stopped...

The Premier League champions had been gaining serious momentum before being stopped by a poorly-timed international break.

Pep Guardiola's side were on a real rampage both domestically and in Europe, winning eight games out of a possible 10 in all competitions and scoring an incredible 16 goals in their last four games.

City demolished both RB Leipzig 7-0 in the Champions League and Burnley 6-0 in the FA Cup just before the internationals, and Haaland was a major, major part of it.

To make this international break worse, the superstar sparked City fear earlier this week when Norway announced he has withdrawn from their squad with a groin problem.

Their medical chief, Dr. Ola Sand, said this in a statement:

"After doing tests and examinations yesterday it became clear that he will not make it for the games against Spain and Georgia. It is better that he receives medical follow-up at his club."

Writing on social media, chief Man City writer Simon Bajkowski of the MEN has shared an important update on Haaland ahead of Liverpool - the first match of City's return from the international break.

He explains that further examinations are needed to see if he can feature against Liverpool, but the 22-year-old is certainly not ruled out and early signs are 'encouraging'.

Bajkowski said:

"Erling Haaland will need further tests to determine whether he will be fit to face Liverpool in 12 days, but the initial verdicts on the injury are encouraging for #mcfc."

The Verdict: Good news...

This update certainly comes as a promising one despite the lack of tests and City supporters will be hoping the early encouragement is a sign Haaland could be available.

The former Borussia Dortmund star has been absolutely pivotal to Guardiola in recent weeks, breaking record after record and scoring goals galore.

By far the signing of the season, if he stays at City for years to come, there is no reason to deny the forward could even break Sergio Aguero's all-time goalscoring club record.

Again, depending on longevity, Spurs striker Harry Kane may also be looking over his shoulder at Haaland who has bagged a ridiculous amount this season.

Approaching the end of March, City's new prodigal son has registered a quite astonishing 42 goals in all competitions, including 10 Champions League goals in in just six games (WhoScored).