Manchester City have joined the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen sensation Florian Wirtz this summer, according to journalist Graeme Bailey.

The Lowdown: City make plans...

Despite the threat of Premier League sanctions looming over Pep Guardiola's side, a verdict will not be reached for quite some time, so it's business as usual for the champions.

City are reportedly making transfer plans behind-the-scenes amid their challenges for a third-consecutive domestic crown, potential Champions League title and FA Cup.

Jude Bellingham, who is also being heavily courted by the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid, is one player well and truly on Guardiola's radar.

As well as the Borussia Dortmund superstar, City have been linked with moves for the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Declan Rice as possible midfield alternatives.

In terms of forwards, Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is reportedly attracting attention from Eastlands as he continues to make waves in Serie A.

The Latest: City join Wirtz transfer race...

According to reporter Bailey, writing for 90min, another transfer target can be added to Guardiola's list as City join the race to sign Wirtz from Leverkusen.

The 19-year-old has reignited City's interest after he was on their radar a while ago with the attacking midfield ace also having plenty of other admirers.

Arsenal, Tottenham, Newcastle, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Dortmund are named as interested parties.

While Bailey stats Leverkusen do not envisage him leaving this summer, he also suggests that a 'sizeable' offer could sway them if they fail to climb the Bundesliga table.

The Verdict: Major talent...

The £62 million-rated teenager is drawing many suitors for good reason - he is a sensational talent who could be destined for a move to England.

Wirtz is seen by many as one of Europe's most exciting young players and is now back in the Germany national team fold after nine months recovering from a knee ligament injury.

Wirtz has been unable to showcase his ability for the last year but is now starting to rediscover his potential - registering four assists in nine league matches since returning.

Only Jeremie Frimpong has averaged a higher match rating per 90 domestically than Wirtz who also ranks in Leverkusen's top two for key passes made and successful take-ons (WhoScored).

Called 'phenomenal' for his calmness by defender Jonathan Tah, Wirtz's quality is perhaps summed up by comparisons with Lionel Messi - with former Liverpool midfielder and Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso claiming he boasts similar qualities.