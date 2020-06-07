Quiz: Can you answer these 15 questions about Manchester City’s 2019/20 season?

Manchester City have not been able to continue their Premier League dominance this season, with Liverpool being far too good for anyone to stop.

But Pep Guardiola’s side should still secure 2nd place this term as they currently hold a four-point advantage over third-placed Leicester City.

With football returning in mid-June, it means City can get back to business on the pitch, despite a potential Champions League ban hanging over them like a black cloud.

But while we wait for football to return, what do Man City fans remember of their club’s 19/20 season so far? With three months since a ball was last kicked at the Etihad Stadium, this quiz is much harder than it looks…