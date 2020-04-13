 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Quiz: The most obscure Manchester City signings of all time

by Mr. C share
13/4/2020 | 05:14pm

Long before the Sheik moved into the City of Manchester, the Citizens were guilty of bringing in some transfer clangers and signings that, shall we say, didn’t quite set the world alight.

Despite Pep Guardiola’s recent domestic dominance, this hasn’t meant that the poor purchases haven’t continued. They have just gone under the radar and not been so obvious as in previous years.

In our latest Manchester City quiz we have identified those players who are somewhat obscure to say the least and who many supporters will have forgotten graced the Etihad surface at one time or another…

1 of 25

Can you name this obscure former Man City player?

