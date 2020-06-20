Revealed: The referees Man City will want to see more of in future

There is always that one referee who fans hate seeing in the middle of the pitch when their team is playing.

They get a lot of criticism, but the introduction of the likes of VAR and goalline technology has helped them make fewer mistakes. Sort of.

Over the last decade, Man City haven’t had a great deal to worry about when it comes to referees. When you’re winning almost every week it’s difficult to find a reason to criticise the man in the middle.

But a recent referees report by TOFFS has revealed the referees Man City didn’t get much luck with during the Premier League over the course of the last 10 years.

Mark Clattenburg, Kevin Friend and Martin Atkinson all oversaw the fewest Man City wins when taking charge of their games, while Mike Dean is the man who has shown City players the most cards during that period – 93!

Neil Swarbrick, who has officiated 10 Man City games, has the highest win ratio with a huge 90%!

Take a look at the infographic below to see a detailed look at Man City’s ten-year history with referees in the Premier League…