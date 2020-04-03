Aguero hat-trick marked the start of a thriving relationship

Manchester City star Sergio Aguero is immortalised in the club’s history books having established himself as the club’s all-time top goal scorer.

The diminutive Argentine announced himself to the supporters in a manner that suggested something special was in the making.

He came off the substitutes bench to make his debut in a home fixture against Swansea City on the opening day of the 2011/12 Premier League season, scoring two goals and providing an assist in a breathtaking 31 minute cameo.

Two away day victories at Bolton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur followed before Aguero was handed his first start at the Etihad Stadium against Wigan Athletic.

And if his debut hadn’t already set the tone, then what happened next marked the birth of a future legendary striker in the English game.

Named alongside Carlos Tevez in attack, Aguero scored his first hat-trick for the club in a comprehensive victory for the title-chasing hosts.

A video showcasing all three of his goals can be seen below.

What becomes immediately apparent, particularly for the third goal, is David Silva’s input.

El Mago provides two of the assists on the day and the mesmerising footwork which precedes his through ball to Aguero for the third is simply a thing of beauty.

And the contribution from Silva, rather intriguingly, marked the beginning of the most potent partnership Aguero has forged during his esteemed career.

According to Transfermarkt, Aguero and Silva have combined to goal scoring effect on 44 occasions, with Diego Forlan a close second having achieved 39 joint goal participations.

The Spanish wizard has provided his Argentinian teammate with an assist 35 times in the 275 games they’ve played alongside one another.

Perhaps supporters could sense the emergence of something special during the comfortable 3-0 win over Wigan, but even the most optimistic of minds may have doubted whether a striker of Aguero’s pedigree would stick around for as long as he has.

Stick around Aguero has, though, and now he and Silva can look back on his first hat-trick as the beginning of an incredible journey they have been on together.