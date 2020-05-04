Shaun Wright-Phillips explains return to Manchester City

Former England international Shaun Wright-Phillips has revealed why he chose to return to Manchester City, in an exclusive interview with Football FanCast.

What did he say?

After a disappointing three-year spell at Chelsea, Wright-Phillips had a couple of options for a move away from Stamford Bridge.

Having made his name at Maine Road, Manchester City were interested in re-signing him, while Tottenham Hotspur were also admirers.

However, the former England man explained that when he found out City was an option, it was easy to make up his mind.

“It was so close to the deadline, there wasn’t really time to decide whether I wanted to stay at Chelsea or not,” he told Football FanCast.

“I wanted to play more for England and I knew I had to play more regularly at that time because the likes of David Beckham, Steven Gerrard, Aaron Lennon and Theo Walcott were all doing well at the time, so I had to make a decision.

“If I had the chance I would have loved to have finished my full contract at Chelsea.

“But I always said when I left City, before I retire, I will come back one day and thankfully the opportunity came up. I had a call about them and Spurs and when City came up I just jumped straight at the chance really, I didn’t even think about it.”

Never go back

Wright-Phillips had developed into one of the best wingers in the country during his first spell at City, scoring 11 Premier League goals from 33 appearances in his final season.

However, with City ramping up their investment after he returned, he found fewer opportunities and never quite hit the heights of his first spell.

Nonetheless, he managed a further 64 Premier League appearances for the club before departing for Queens Park Rangers.

To be a better player or coach, improve your fitness and develop your ball skills with On The Ball, download the App on Apple and Google Play now!