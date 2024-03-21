Currently on course to concede their Premier League crown if they cannot topple Arsenal and Liverpool in the coming months, Manchester City could be in for a busy summer transfer window, as Pep Guardiola looks to avoid the rare taste of defeat next season.

Man City transfer news

The Manchester club have struggled to replicate the dominance on show last season when they won a historic treble in stunning fashion. After a season in which they've shown their human side and yet still find themselves in the picture for the Premier League title, FA Cup and Champions League, there's no doubt that Guardiola will be keen to perfect his side once again this summer. And the rumour mill has already started on that front.

Already, the likes of Joshua Kimmich and Florian Wirtz have been linked in a Bundesliga raid this summer, with the former someone who has already enjoyed success under Guardiola at Bayern Munich. Perhaps looking to replace Ilkay Gundogan, the Manchester City boss looks set to turn to the Bayern Munich star to solve a number of his side's problems.

Meanwhile, Eberechi Eze is also a name that has been mentioned. According to reports in Spain, Manchester City are now ready to pay €90m (£77m) to sign Eze from Crystal Palace this summer, in what would be one of the deals of the window. The Premier League champions previously refused to meet Palace's price tag, but it now looks as though they're willing to pursue the attacking midfielder.

Whilst undoubtedly leaving Oliver Glasner and Palace with a hefty gap to fill at Selhurst Park, Eze would be forming a deadly midfield partnership with the likes of Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden. And what makes that trio even better is the fact that they would be supplying arguably the most clinical striker in world football in Erling Haaland. Eze is certainly the type of player who is capable of stepping up to the level that Guardiola demands too.

"Incredible" Eze can form De Bruyne partnership

Spoiled with attacking talent to choose from as it is, Guardiola could now add a different element to his attack by signing Eze. The Palace man - a silky dribbler who can set a game alight as well as pick out the killer moments - would be an ideal partner for De Bruyne next season.

He would allow the Belgian star to take a step back and simply supply the likes of Eze, rather than driving forward in a period of struggle with injuries. The 25-year-old is certainly capable of keeping up with City's current stars too.

23/24 Stats (via FBref) Eberechi Eze Kevin de Bruyne Phil Foden Starts 15 6 26 Goals 6 1 11 Assists 1 5 7 Key Passes 37 27 57 Take-ons Completed 44 6 39

It's therefore no surprise that Palace teammate Joel Ward was so full of praise for Eze at the end of last season. Ward told Crystal Palace's official website: "Ebs’ quality is incredible, with what he does on the ball, the way he manipulates it and the way he just seems to glide over the pitch – it’s mesmerising at times.

“It’s fully deserved, and he’s doing the other side of the game as well, which we need him to do in midfield. He’s taking control and linking up beautifully with the front guys. All-round, he’s developing, he’s moving up, and his future will be very, very bright."