Manchester City welcome league leaders Arsenal to the Etihad Stadium tonight in a game that the world will be tuning in to watch. So much expectation rides upon the fixture, City have the opportunity to close in on Arsenal and take matters out of their hands.

With two games in hand for Pep Guardiola’s side, only a win will surely do for Arsenal, and with the hosts hitting peak form it’s set up to be a Premier League thriller in Manchester.

Guardiola’s team are unbeaten in nine Premier League games, and sixteen in all competitions as they hit serious form ahead of the run into the end of the campaign.

Arsenal have had an odd rough patch in the league creating a wobble at the top as the Gunners have dropped six points in their last three games, most recently drawing 3-3 at home to bottom-of-the-table Southampton.

Dreams of the treble are still alive for City, a win tonight would take them a huge step forward in the title race, here is how the hosts could line up tonight, with as many as five changes likely...

How could City line up against Arsenal?

Goalkeeper Stefan Ortega started last weekend at Wembley against Sheffield United, the German international is more than likely due to be replaced by Ederson between the sticks.

At the back, City will be forced to make changes following the injury of Nathan Ake last week, the Dutchman suffered a hamstring issue, meaning Aymeric Laporte may get the nod to fill the gap in the back three.

Laporte will likely be paired with Manuel Akanji and Ruben Dias, it’s been a superb season for Dias so far who orchestrates City’s back three with confidence and composure. The Portuguese centre-back tops the charts for highest pass-completion rate (94.9%) in the Premier League, a fundamental figure in Guardiola’s side.

Sitting ahead of the defence we should expect to see John Stones and Rodri, a midfield pairing that has flourished since the £250k-per-week titan's introduction to the engine room. The "world-class" English "monster" - in the eyes of Talking Man City's Steven Mcinerney - has relished in the new role and has expressed his satisfaction at the opportunity to get “higher up the pitch but then be defensively solid”.

The reliability of the two defensive midfielders is what allows City to be so free-flowing in attack.

Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan are expected to run the attack in the central areas, the Belgian is a player no team favours facing, particularly Arsenal. The midfielder has nine goal contributions (six goals three assists) in 18 appearances against the Gunners, including a goal and an assist when the sides met earlier in the season in City’s 1-3 win at the Emirates.

Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez will offer options on the flanks. The pair have contributed to 21 goals in the league between them so far (Grealish five goals six assists, Mahrez five goals and five assists).

The threat that Grealish poses is greater than most at this moment, the winger is in the top 5 in the league for success in 1vs1 scenarios.

Phil Foden is back in contention, however following his hattrick against Sheffield United last weekend, it’s expected that Mahrez will be rewarded with a start over the Englishman. It also means that there is no place for Bernardo Silva or Julian Alvarez, who both drop to the bench.

Leading the line is a man that needs little introduction, Erling Haaland, who currently has a tally of 48 goals in all competitions this season. Described by Rio Ferdinand as having “every defender on the ropes”, the Norwegian will look to isolate Rob Holding in William Saliba’s absence in what could be a long night for the Englishman.

Only time will tell if City’s squad tonight can get the job done at the Etihad in the emphatic fixture.

Predicted Man City XI (3-2-4-1): Ederson; Laporte, Dias, Akanji; Stones, Rodri; Mahrez, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland.