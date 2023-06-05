Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland could soon sign an extension at the Etihad, according a huge update regarding his future.

What is Haaland's current contract situation?

The Norwegian joined City last summer in arguably the most high-profile signing of the year, coming in on a contract earning him £375,000 per week. He hasn't disappointed, with so much expected of him when he came in, producing one of the greatest individual seasons in English football history.

Haaland scored 36 goals in just 33 starts in the Premier League, as well as 12 in ten in the Champions League, with Saturday's final against Inter Milan still to come. Many regard him as one of the greatest footballers on the planet currently - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has even called him the "best striker in the world" in recent times.

The 22-year-old already has a contract keeping him at the Etihad until the summer of 2027, but Real Madrid have been linked with a move for him, potentially forcing City to further improve the terms of his current deal before the transfer window opens on June 14.

Could Haaland sign City extension?

According to The Telegraph, there is hope that Haaland could sign a new contract at the Etihad, helped by City's memorable season, with a treble on offer this weekend:

"Manchester City’s historic Treble bid has increased hopes of Erling Haaland committing to a longer contract at the Etihad Stadium this summer. "The Norway striker, 22, arrived for the start of the campaign but is in the frame for the fresh terms to make it even harder for Real Madrid to launch Operation Haaland and land the player who has scored 52 goals this season. "There is confidence at City that an extension has a strong chance of being agreed, given Haaland’s happiness at the club."

This is massive news from a City perspective, with the risk of Haaland joining Madrid always something that feels like a nagging concern, especially with Karim Benzema leaving the La Liga giants this summer.

Signing a new-and-improved deal would clearly alleviate that issue, and while the lure of Madrid is great for most players, you wonder why the Etihad favourite would want to go anywhere else at the moment, considering the success he is enjoying under Pep Guardiola.

The hope is that Haaland spends the entirety of his career at City, and while that could be wishful thinking, with a new challenge possibly appealing one day, it is imperative that they do all they can to keep him for as long as possible.