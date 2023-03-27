Manchester City are reportedly battling a number of their Premier League rivals for the signing of RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol this summer.

What's going on with Gvardiol?

The 21-year-old is one of the most sought-after defenders in European football currently, following some influential performances for both club and country. At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, he helped Croatia finish an impresive third, scoring in the third-place playoff win over Morocco and proving to be a rock at the heart of the defence.

Since the end of the tournament, numerous transfer rumours have linked Gvardiol with a move away from Leipzig at the end of the season, with the player himself potentially liking the idea of a fresh challenge at one of the biggest clubs in world football.

City are one of those who are believed to be very much in the mix, with Pep Guardiola possibly seeing an elite centre-back as a key addition during the summer transfer window. It is a rumour that is refusing to go away, with a new update suggesting the Premier League champions are well and truly in the mix.

A perfect summer signing for City?

According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, City are one of many top English clubs 'showing interest' in snapping up Gvardiol at the end of the season. It clearly won't be easy for them to get their man, however, with Tottenham, Manchester United and Real Madrid all mentioned in the report.

While City already have a plethora of strong centre-back options at their disposal currently, Gvardiol could be a level up from any of them, given the nature of his displays at the World Cup and for Leipzig. At 21, he plays like someone far more experienced, combining top-quality out-and-out defending with class on the ball.

The 20-cap Croatia star enjoyed an 89.9% pass completion rate in Qatar and also averaged 1.6 interceptions per game, while at club level, he averaged 3.8 clearances per match in the Champions League, prior to Leipzig's exit at the hands of City themselves in the last 16.

Owen Hargreaves recently declared that Gvardiol will be "the best centre-back in the world one day", which speaks volumes about his potential, and he could be viewed as a long-term replacement for the likes of Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake, both of whom he is considerably younger than, with the City pair 28 years of age currently.