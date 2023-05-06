Manchester City have a chance to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to four points from Arsenal by winning their game in hand this afternoon against a struggling Leeds United side.

Pep Guardiola’s men haven’t dropped points in the league since a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest back in February and all the signs are ominous that the club will run away from the Gunners and claim their third title on the bounce.

City defeated West Ham United 3-0 in midweek and the momentum is building ahead of a frantic end of the season spell, which could see the club win the league, FA Cup and Champions League, matching Manchester United’s wonderful treble from 1998/1999.

With fixtures coming thick and fast, the Spaniard may be inclined to freshen his team up and give some key first team players a rest ahead of a blockbuster Champions League semi-final clash against Real Madrid in midweek.

Julian Alvarez, who featured in the victory over West Ham, should be unleashed again, this time slightly further forward in the hope that he could demonstrate his clinical nature.

Will Julian Alvarez start for Manchester City against Leeds United today?

Against the Hammers, Guardiola utilised the Argentinian just behind Erling Haaland and he enjoyed a decent game, having registered two shots on target, succeeded with both his dribble attempts and showcased his physicality by winning 70% of his ground duels while making four tackles, via Sofascore.

An effective performance for sure, but could the manager unleash him instead of Haaland against Leeds? Allowing him to potentially score a couple of goals while resting the Norwegian hitman for bigger tests to come, it’s certainly a thought.

The £50k-per-week gem has enjoyed a solid debut campaign in Manchester, scoring ten goals across both the Premier League and in Europe, while also shining at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, netting four times as Argentina won their third World Cup.

Irons boss David Moyes previously dubbed Alvarez as a “very good technician” while Lionel Messi even declared that his international teammate was “spectacular” following his excellent performances at the World Cup.

Even with Big Sam now at the helm, Alvarez could terrorise a Leeds side who have leaked a whopping 67 goals this term, the most in the top flight and with the Argentine dynamo in full flow, he could boost his confidence ahead of a crucial final few weeks of the season.

A win would put clear daylight between them and Arsenal at the top of the table, and it could prove to be the catalyst for a stunning treble.