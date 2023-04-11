Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips has been linked with a move to Aston Villa in the summer transfer window, with a swift exit potentially on the cards.

Is Phillips set for Man City exit?

The Englishman joined the Citizens in a £45m move last summer, coming in as a replacement for Fernandinho, who departed after a legendary spell at the club. While big things were expected of him, having become such a key player for Leeds United and England, things haven't panned out that way this season.

Phillips has had huge injury problems throughout the campaign which not only robbed him of playing time for City, but also meant that he would only feature sporadically at the 2022 World Cup. He has only started two games all season - one apiece in the FA Cup and EFL Cup - and he has been limited to just six substitute appearances in the Premier League.

While the 27-year-old may be given time to prove his worth at the Etihad, a fresh update suggests that he could also depart after only one year at the club.

Could Villa swoop for Kalvin Phillips?

According to Football Insider, Villa have a "strong interest" in Phillips ahead of a potential summer move for him, with Unai Emery wanting a "top-class signing" in the middle of the park and feeling he "fits the bill". City would reportedly be willing to sell him for the same amount they signed him for in 2022, bringing a premature end to his time at the club, with his current deal not expiring until the end of the 2027/28 season.

This is a big decision for Pep Guardiola to make in the coming months, with the manager having to choose between showing faith in Phillips or accepting that he simply hasn't been a signing that has worked out. While injuries have clearly been damaging, it may also be that the 26-cap England man hasn't adjusted to life at the Etihad after struggling to reach the physical levels required, and is in need of a move back to a lower-ranked Premier League club.

It would be nice for him to be given some minutes between now and the end of the campaign, but given the importance of City's fixtures domestically and in the Champions League, it is hard to see him featuring too regularly, even though he has been described as "phenomenal" by former England manager Fabio Capello in the past.