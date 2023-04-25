Manchester City are renowned to have one of the best squads in Europe in terms of quality of depth, which has seen them be crowned champions of England four times in the last five seasons.

City manager Pep Guardiola knows how to build the perfect team for success, the four-time Premier League winner and two-time Champions League winner has coached some of the greatest players in European football, including Lionel Messi.

What's the latest on Man City's interest in Kim Min-jae?

It looks as though the Spaniard is ready to delve into the market for the sky blue’s latest recruit this summer, as the champions have been linked to Napoli defender Kim Min-jae as a potential star to join the impressive list of centre-backs at the club according to The Sun.

The Napoli centre-back has been colossal since signing for the Italian giants last summer for a fee of €18m (£16m), which has seen his value rocket to €50m (£44m) in less than a season of play in Naples.

It's thought that he has a low release clause of just £40m, a far cheaper alternative to fellow transfer target Josko Gvardiol, who could command in excess of £97m.

What could Kim Min-jae bring to City?

It’s been a season to remember for Napoli, who lead Serie A with a 17-point advantage over Lazio in second place.

Luciano Spaletti’s side have been impressive in all areas of the team this season, led by talisman Victor Osimhen. Goals haven’t been the only thing attributable to Napoli’s dominance, as their defence has been stellar all season.

Reported to be on Manchester City’s radar, Min-jae has been an integral part of Napoli’s defence this season, making 30 appearances in Serie A so far and contributing to conceding the fewest number of goals, (21) level with Lazio. Named "the monster" by fans, the numbers don’t lie when it comes to Napoli’s 6 foot 3 centre-back.

The South Korean ranks at number three in the league for most pass interceptions (171), as well as winning an average of 5.1 aerial duels per 90 minutes in Serie A. It’s clear to see why City would want to claim the signature of Min-Jae in the summer, especially when considering how he could fit into the sky blues back three alongside a player such as John Stones.

John Stones has recently been enjoying a free-roaming number six role when asked, which could become a more permanent position should City recruit a reliable, ball-playing mammoth in defence to allow the likes of Stones to advance offensively.

The presence of the centre-back at the back would suit the champion's game-plan, and Guardiola’s extensive expectations of a ball-playing defender, to a tee.

The Korean tops the charts in Serie A as playing the most successful passes per 90 minutes (74.03), a trait that Guardiola asks of his defenders to allow his side to break the lines and transition rapidly from defence to attack.

Consistency is key in defence, and Min-jae has just that in his locker, averaging a Sofascore match rating of over 7.2 in both the Champions League and Serie A.

Manchester United are reportedly eyeballing the movement of the Korean, as both Manchester clubs seek his signature in the summer.

Just imagine the partnership between the South Korean and Stones next season; it's certainly a mouthwatering prospect.