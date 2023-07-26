Manchester City defender Nathan Ake is close to signing a new long-term deal at the club, according to an update from journalist Fabrizio Romano.

When is Nathan Ake out of contract?

Pep Guardiola's side enjoyed a truly legendary season last time around, winning the treble after securing Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup glory. It was a monstrous effort from everyone involved, with the manager showing why he is one of the best of all time, and so many players doing their bit for the cause.

While the likes of Erling Haaland, Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan may have often made the headlines, Ake was an outstanding performer in his own right, playing with such consistency and authority throughout the campaign. He started 22 Premier League games, averaging 1.8 clearances per game and enjoying a 91.1% pass completion rate, also featuring five times for the Netherlands at the 2022 World Cup.

The 28-year-old only has two years remaining on his current City contract, and given his importance to the squad last season, the club will surely be wanting to extend his stay as soon as possible. That certainly looks set to be the case, following a promising new update.

Is Nathan Ake set to sign a new Man City deal?

Taking to Twitter, Romano provided a positive update regarding Ake's future at the Etihad, saying a contract extension is now close to coming to fruition:

"Manchester City are close to reaching an agreement with Nathan Ake over new long term deal. Talks are advanced - understand it’s just matter of time to get it done. Salary will be significantly improved, as Telegraaf reported."

This is brilliant news for anyone of a City persuasion, with Ake really growing into his role at the club after what was arguably a fairly slow start there, having arrived from Bournemouth back in 2020. The Dutchman has displayed his versatility superbly, allowing him to shine at both centre-back and left-back, and he has played with so much intelligence and defensive nous in recent times.

Guardiola has described Ake as a "proper defender", while former City striker Paul Dickov has lauded him as "fantastic", following a particularly impressive performance up against Arsenal's dangerous attacker Bukayo Saka last season. Having players of his ilk around is so important to the club's success moving forward, given his consistency and knowledge of the system, so the idea of him signing an extension is good to hear.

At 28, there is no reason why the Netherlands international can't continue to be an important figure at the Etihad for the next four or five years, becoming an even more experienced head, and he is a great example and showing patience with a player and seeing them eventually develop into a real force.

Ake will have to continue to improve, such is the level of competition at City in defence, but he has shown that he is ready to fight for his place, and his spot in the starting lineup became undeniable at times last season, including in the Champions League final win over Inter Milan in June.