Manchester City youngster Rico Lewis is set to sign a new contract at the Etihad, according to a fresh update from journalist Fabrizio Romano.

How has Lewis fared this season?

The 18-year-old has enjoyed something of a breakthrough season for City, playing his part in them winning yet another Premier League title. The £5,000-a-week youngster has started eight league games in 2022/23 to date, and made a further four substitutes appearances, as well as two in the Champions League and seven in the FA Cup and EFL Cup combined.

Lewis has not looked out of place, even though he has featured less during the business end of the campaign, and the hope is that his long-term future belongs at City. His current deal expires in the summer of 2024, so it is important that the club tie him down to a new contract, in order to avoid the risk of losing him to another club.

Could Lewis sign new Man City deal?

Taking to Twitter, Romano provided a positive update over Lewis' future, saying an extension is now close to being completed:

"Understand Manchester City are closing in on new long term deal for Rico Lewis — agreement set to be completed. Talks had already been advanced for months and now it’s about final details. Pep, big fan of Rico and his potential. He’s staying at City. Here we go."

This is great news for City, with Lewis someone who should very much be viewed as part of the club's future, having been described as "contagious" by Pep Guardiola, and his team's "little Philipp Lahm". At just 18, he is already such a mature footballer for his age, already making 21 first-team appearances.

Granted, he may have to bide his time to eventually become a regular, given the incredible depth at Guardiola's disposal - a loan move next season could be great for his development - but if he continues to develop, he could eventually make the right-back spot his own.

The three-cap England Under-19 international has displayed his ability to drift into a midfield role in that position, as well as shine in midfield in general full-time, and he could have such a massive future. The thought of losing him so early in his career doesn't bear thinking about, but it looks as though the Premier League champions have got their wish and tied down Lewis for many more years to come.