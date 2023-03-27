Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland should be fit for his side's crucial Premier League clash with Liverpool, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Just how good has Haaland been this season?

The Norwegian is enjoying a stunning first season at the Etihad, backing up and even surpassing the hype that surrounded his arrival during last summer's transfer window. He has been unplayable at times, scoring 28 goals in 26 league appearances, not to mention the smaller matter of ten strikes in six Champions League outings, too.

Haaland is going to be an absolutely huge player between now and the end of the season, as Pep Guardiola's side look to clinch both league and European glory, but an injury scare has emerged after he was ruled out of the recent international break.

Is striker available for Liverpool clash?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, however, O'Rourke allayed fears over the 22-year-old missing out at home to Liverpool on Saturday lunchtime:

"I think it's more precaution that Haaland was sent home. I'm sure Manchester City don't want to take any risks with Haaland, especially at such a key stage of the season. They want to keep Haaland fit as they try and chase down Arsenal in the title race and look to win the Champions League as well.

"I think it's one of those ones where they’ll say let's give our star striker a bit of a rest, he doesn't need to be playing these games and aggravating any little knock. But I fully expect Haaland to be playing for Manchester City against Liverpool in the first game after the international break."

Could he be the match-winner this weekend?

This is a huge boost for City, assuming Haaland does end up facing the Reds, in what represents one of the biggest remaining fixtures this season. While Jurgen Klopp's men are having a campaign to forget, they still possess top-class talent all over the pitch and they have top-four aspirations to focus on.

It would certainly be no surprise if Haaland ended up being the match-winner at the Etihad this weekend, having scored against Liverpool in their EFL Cup triumph over them earlier in the season, as the Blues look to crank up the pressure on Arsenal.

On the flip side, the idea of him missing out on proceedings is a huge concern, with the Norway international arguably the most formidable striker in world football at the moment, being described as 'astonishing' by Rio Ferdinand earlier this month.