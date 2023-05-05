Manchester City are close to agreeing a new long-term contract for Rico Lewis, according to reports.

What's the latest on Lewis' future?

The Sky Blues defender is an academy graduate at the Etihad Stadium having worked his way up through the youth ranks to get promoted to the first-team last summer, where he’s so far made 19 senior appearances to date.

The England U21s international, however, will be out of contract at the end of next season meaning that he could have clubs sniffing around during the upcoming transfer window, but the M11 outfit have long been planning to extend his stay under Pep Guardiola.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano reported in November 2022 that the Premier League giants had begun work on an extension behind-the-scenes, with discussions set to take place between the two parties, and it now sounds like they couldn’t be nearer to wrapping up the fresh terms.

According to 90min, Manchester City are “close” to reaching an agreement over a new contract with Lewis. The Sky Blues’ negotiations have “progressed” rapidly over the past few weeks and months, with the smaller details almost “finalised”.

Guardiola is a huge fan and views the right-back as the “heir” to Kyle Walker, who could be set to secure a move elsewhere in the summer having already been linked with an exit. Currently pocketing just £5k-per-week, this will be Lewis' first major professional deal.

Does Lewis deserve a new contract?

Man City will view Lewis as a hugely important player for the future of their first-team in years to come, and with his transition from youth to senior football having already been dubbed “exceptional” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, being offered a new contract is fully deserved.

The Bury-born talent has won eight tackles from 13 players challenged so far this season and ranks in the 99th percentile for pass completion, as per FBRef, so is strong in the defensive and link-up aspect of his game, but can also contribute up top.

The CAA Base Ltd client has recorded nine goal involvements (six goals and three assists) at all age levels during his time at the club and has already experienced a taste of what it’s like to compete at the highest level having been given the opportunity to play in the Champions League.

As per WhoScored metrics, Lewis is actually Guardiola’s third best tackler player and is even ranked above the likes of John Stones and Nathan Ake in that department, which shows how much potential he’s displaying as just an 18-year-old, and there’s no doubt that he will only continue to excel even further under the leadership of the Spaniard in years to come.