Manchester City are known for their ties to the Middle East, with Sheikh Mansour's Abu Dhabi United Group (ADUG) owning the majority of the club after buying 90 per cent from Thaksin Shinawatra back in 2008.

As one of the biggest wage spenders in the Premier League, the Citizens currently have a whopping annual payroll of £190,476,000, with the average player earning around £146,520 per week. However, they did trim down a little bit in the off-season, with the annual payroll dropping by around £9,000,000 for the 2023-2024 season.

A number of high earners left the club in the summer, including Aymeric Laporte, Ilkay Gundogan, Joao Cancelo and Riyad Mahrez.

In the Manchester City squad there is one player who earns £400,000 per week, three who earn above £300,000 per week and four who earn above £200,000 per week, which is rather astonishing.

With that being said, we at Football FanCast have ranked every Manchester City player in the first-team squad in order from highest to lowest in terms of wages for the 2023-2024 season, with the help of Capology.

Disclaimer - only the club and the players themselves truly know their wages, so take each of these figures as you will.