Manchester City found themselves in an unusual position heading into Wednesday night's Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest, having unbelievably lost their four league clashes before going into the contest at the Etihad.

Thankfully for City supporters watching on, Pep Guardiola's men breezed past Forest to silence a growing contingent of doubters, with an emphatic 3-0 scoreline just what the doctor ordered after a dismal stretch of recent results.

The relief written on everyone's faces associated with the usual table-toppers at the full-time whistle was clear to see, as stars such as a silky Kevin De Bruyne shone brightly all night long.

Standout performers for City

It goes without saying that the Belgian attacking midfielder is one of the best talents in the Premier League when he's at his eye-catching best and he certainly was at the very top of his game across the 3-0 victory.

De Bruyne would ensure that any nerves inside the Etihad would dissipate when he resoundingly fired home the second goal of the contest, after some tricky feet from his compatriot, Jeremy Doku found him in plenty of space to strike a fierce effort past a helpless Matz Sels.

Whilst the City captain showed off his class with that finish, Doku would also time after time show off his daringness on the ball to push his stuttering side on to a much-needed three points, with the tricky 5 foot 8 ace amassing a stunning six successful dribbles to constantly leave the visitors guessing.

There were also the likes of Bernando Silva, who scored early on to kickstart the positive display, alongside Erling Haaland who set up Doku's decisive third goal.

But, it was the performance of Jack Grealish that rightfully won plaudits when the dust had settled on the comprehensive win, with the former Aston Villa gem excelling in a deeper role for his bruised side to soften the continued blow of Rodri still being sidelined.

Grealish's performance in numbers

Accused of playing "like a mannequin at times" by ex-City shot-stopper Shay Given when chucked out to the left wing, Guardiola gambled on the exciting talent to come good in a holding midfield spot this mid-week, and it more than paid off.

Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

The City number ten would confidently spray the ball around the pitch across his 89 minutes, with Grealish exiting the field of play with a sublime 98% pass accuracy in-tact, alongside other glowing numbers.

That ability to keep things ticking in the centre of the park is akin to the absent Rodri, who averaged a 92% pass rate in the Premier League last season.

Looking at the graphic above, it was a well-rounded display from the England international, who offered the same energy as Rodri usually offers in spades with seven successful duels being won, alongside also showing off his comfortable nature joining in with attacks with two shots registered.

Grealish's top showing in an unfamiliar position wouldn't go unnoticed by Daily Express journalist Amos Murphy, who dished out a high 8/10 rating to the 29-year-old post-match, stating that he provided a 'much-needed bounce' centrally.

Struggling at times to find a position that has best suited him in Manchester, it could be that this tweak to play him alongside Ilkay Gundogan in a deep role is an ingenious one, with Guardiola also stating that the Birmingham-born star did "brilliantly" with what was asked of him.

With Rodri sidelined for the foreseeable, the Spaniard will hope he's finally found an adequate short-term replacement for the Ballon D'Or winner in Grealish, rather than the ageing Gundogan, as fixtures continue to come full pelt this December in the Premier League.

Man City's next five PL fixtures Date Opponent Location 7th of December Crystal Palace Away 15th of December Manchester United Home 21st of December Aston Villa Away 26th of December Everton Home 29th of December Leicester City Away Sourced by Transfermarkt

The fixture list is also tough arguably, with a trip to Grealish's former employers coming soon alongside a tense Manchester Derby, but Guardiola will hope his troops have turned a corner after a comfortable win over Nuno Espirito Santo's side.