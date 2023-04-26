Manchester City host Arsenal in the game Premier League followers have all been waiting for, as the top two sides in the competition go head-to-head at a time when the outcome of the season could be decided by just 90 minutes.

The current champions currently sit five points below leaders Arsenal, but with two games in hand on the Gunners, tonight's result could be detrimental to both club’s title hopes. Considering Pep Guardiola’s side's emphatic form in the run-in to the end of the season, most would expect that only a win will suffice for Mikel Arteta’s side to keep their chances alive.

Speaking ahead of the match, the Spaniard admitted that his team are “ready for a big battle”, as Arsenal will be gunning to right their wrongs after three consecutive draws in their previous three fixtures.

City have a squad bursting with talent that could damage any team that stands in front of them, however with just one injury doubt in the entire squad, there could be room for Guardiola to unleash an old trick against Arsenal.

How can Phil Foden damage Arsenal's title hopes?

22-year-old midfielder Phil Foden returned to action last weekend against Sheffield United at Wembley, the Englishman was introduced in the 68th minute after spending almost a month on the sidelines following an appendectomy.

It’s a perfect time for the four-time Premier League winner to return to the squad, taking into consideration his record when playing against Arsenal, can he deal the Gunners another blow?

Foden has emerged victorious in six out of seven games (85.7%) that he’s featured against the north Londoners, adding to that stellar record with four goal contributions across those matches (two goals and two assists), making the forward a real headache for Arsenal to consider coming up against.

The Stockport-born winger has worked his way through the City academy to the first team, where his market value has risen to the region of €200m (£176m), per CIES Football Observatory.

With 19 goal contributions for his boyhood club so far this season across all competitions (13 goals and 6 assists), Foden has found form once again and relishes life under the watchful eye of Guardiola.

Described as "very exciting" and “intelligent in his positioning” by England manager Gareth Southgate, the 23-cap international could use his energy and wide-play expertise to unlock Arsenal’s defence. The Gunners have had a dip in form in a disappointing month for Arteta’s side, when looking at the games, the wide players of City’s attack should notice a pivotal area for exploitation.

Arsenal have conceded almost identical goals in each of their three draws coming from wide players that have been able to slip in behind the centre-back to score. Mohamed Salah, Jarrod Bowen and Theo Walcott all used similar runs to get in behind and damage Arsenal, something that a player like Foden could replicate in tonight’s game.

The winger is not only an savvy player through his runs and positioning but is efficient in front of goal, ranking 12th in the league in terms of converting big chances that fall to him (28.12% conversion rate per 90 min).

The 22-year-old could, therefore, cause Arsenal a whole host of problems - as he often has done - should he feature this evening, and Guardiola may have a trick up his sleeve by starting the returning nightmare this evening.