Often stealing the headlines in the transfer window, Manchester City could once again splash the cash to land two crucial reinforcements who they previously showed the exit door to not so long ago.

Man City transfer news

With Manchester City second in the Premier League and behind Liverpool by just two points, the January transfer window presents Pep Guardiola the chance to gain an edge over his title rivals. So far, however, not one reinforcement has arrived, despite transfer rumours linking them with moves for Claudio Echeverri, who could be set to complete a move before heading out on loan to River Plate for the rest of the year.

Instead, much of the focus this month has been on Kalvin Phillips' next club, with West Ham, Newcastle United, Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur all linked with moves for the out-of-favour midfielder, though none have secured his signature as of yet.

When it comes to arrivals, meanwhile, it seems as though City are content with waiting until the summer to splash the cash, which could see two current Premier League stars make a major move. According to Football Insider, Manchester City are eyeing a double swoop to sign Douglas Luiz and Pedro Porro from Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur, who value their players at £100m apiece.

Porro, of course, completed a move to the Etihad in 2019, before failing to gain a single minute on the pitch and eventually finding his feet at Sporting Club to earn a move to Tottenham Hotspur. Rising to stardom in North London, the right-back could now finally get his opportunity to impress Guardiola. It could be the same case for Luiz too, who left the Citizens in a permanent move to Aston Villa back in 2019.

With that said, it could be a summer of big spending for City once again, as they potentially look to regain their Premier League throne in the event of conceding the crown to Liverpool or another club this season.

"Bulldog" Porro and "strong" Luiz are the upgrades Man City need

It's difficult to pick out weaknesses in a side that won the treble as recently as last season, but if you were to do so, then City's right-back role and backup for Rodri could come into conversation. As previously mentioned, the Citizens could lose Phillips this month, who hasn't been trusted in the absence of Rodri either way, creating the need for a fresh backup and potentially more.

Luiz's stats show that he may be the perfect player to turn to when fixing that problem. The Brazilian has won more tackles (25) than Rodri (19) so far this season as well as double the amount of blocks, with 24 compared to 12. Guardiola is certainly a fan too, previously saying:

"He’s a guy who plays all of the minutes. He’s an important player for Aston Villa. A guy who’s clever with the ball, so physically strong. He’s a lovely, lovely guy.”

Given that Kyle Walker isn't getting any younger too, Luiz could be joined by Porro in the summer, who has starred under Ange Postecoglou this season, with teammate Dejan Kulusevski going as far to describe the right-back as a "bulldog".