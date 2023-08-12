Manchester City's pursuit of Lucas Paqueta has taken a positive turn, according to reports, as the Premier League champions look to complete their squad ahead of the start of the new campaign.

Pep Guardiola has already welcomed two reinforcements this summer, with Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol coming through the door at The Etihad.

What's the latest on Lucas Paqueta to Manchester City?

Whilst Manchester City are yet to see an offer accepted by West Ham United for Paqueta, as confirmed by David Moyes, they have, at the very least, agreed personal terms with the Brazilian, according to Mohamed Bouhafsi.

Bouhafsi has reported that the midfielder has agreed a six-year deal with the treble winners, who saw an £85m, plus £10m in add-ons rejected by West Ham. The Hammers reportedly want £110m without bonuses if they are to sell their star this summer, but City chiefs are confident they'll find a deal.

Moyes confirmed that the offer that the London club received did not reach their valuation, saying, via Roshane Thomas: "We've had an offer from Manchester City, but at the moment it's not anywhere near meeting our valuation."

With time running out in the transfer window, City may be keen to get the deal done as quickly as possible in the remaining weeks, especially after reportedly agreeing personal terms with Paqueta.

Should Manchester City sign Lucas Paqueta?

City's pursuit of Paqueta came somewhat out of nowhere, given his place in a side that struggled in the Premier League for the majority of last season. Guardiola's eye for talent is not one to be questioned, though, and the statistics show exactly why the Manchester club are after the midfielder.

According to FBref, when compared to Ilkay Gundogan, the West Ham man wasn't far off in what was ultimately a poor side domestically under Moyes last season.

Paqueta made just 0.48 less progressive passes per 90 than Gundogan last season, who he may be replacing at The Etihad this summer, with both making over five. Meanwhile, he was also involved in just four fewer goals, and won more tackles per 90 than the German.

So, whilst Paqueta may have been an unexpected target for some, the stats show that City could get themselves an ideal Gundogan replacement.

It is those numbers that have earned the midfielder such high praise in the past, too, including from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who said last season, via HITC: "We respect them a lot.

“They have caused us a lot of problems here and there as well, all the time. David is just doing an incredible job, they have really quality players and options to change. Paqueta is a great player."

The fact that he's got the approval of both Guardiola and Klopp speaks volumes about the calibre of player that Paqueta is. And if Manchester City can add him to their treble-winning side, he will only get better.

Of course, there's still a long way to go in negotiations, given West Ham's reported £110m asking price, but those at The Etihad could yet land their man before the summer transfer window slams shut in the Premier League.