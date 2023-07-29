It sums up Pep Guardiola's need for perfection that he has looked at a Manchester City side fresh from winning the treble, and decided that improvements are needed.

After waving goodbye to Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez so far this summer, and with Kyle Walker's future also remaining uncertain, the Premier League champions look set to welcome reinforcements this summer.

It won't be difficult to convince players to make the move to The Etihad, either. After all, at this stage, the Manchester club can almost guarantee silverware. They have just been that clinical in recent years.

With that said, we've taken a look at how Manchester City could line up next season, taking a look at four players who could arrive.

CB: Josko Gvardiol

Though some doubts were cast by RB Leipzig's director over the completion of the move, Josko Gvardiol could yet become a Manchester City player before the end of the transfer window.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the deal is still on, with a verbal agreement reached, albeit without the completion of a medical as of yet.

City will want to avoid any further complications, and simply get the deal over the line in what will see their backline reach a new and improved level.

RB: Benjamin Pavard

As already mentioned, Walker's City future remains uncertain. And, according to Romano, if the England international opts to complete a move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich this summer, then Benjamin Pavard will go in the other direction.

A different kind of quality to Walker, Pavard's ability to play as a centre-back as well as a right-back, is certainly an asset that City could use to their advantage next season.

It remains to be seen whether Walker decides to make the move this summer, however.

CM: Frenkie de Jong

Since bidding farewell to Gundogan this summer, City have only welcomed Mateo Kovacic to boost their midfield options, after failing in their pursuit of Declan Rice, who eventually completed a move to Arsenal.

That failure could yet open the door for Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, however. The Dutchman was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United last summer, before the Red Devils secured the signature of Casemiro. And, now, City could be in pole position to make their move.

According to reports in Spain, De Jong could be used in a swap deal with current City midfielder Bernardo Silva, as Barcelona pursue a deal for the Portugal international.

After all that past speculation, if De Jong joined City, it would certainly rub salt into the wounds of those at Old Trafford.

RW: Michael Olise

Once again potentially proving their ability to replace players with relative ease, City could be set to welcome Crystal Palace's Michael Olise following the departure of Mahrez to Al-Ahl.

According to Romano, Olise has a release clause of around £35m, which would give interested club Manchester City a fairly cheap deal in today's market.

The winger impressed at Selhurst Park last season, scoring twice, and assisting a further 11 goals in the Premier League.

Still only 21, Olise could yet reach several more levels, too.

With that said, here's how Manchester City could line up next season: