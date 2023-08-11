Following the exit of Riyad Mahrez this summer, Manchester City are reportedly targeting a right winger, as their Premier League title defence edges closer and closer.

Pep Guardiola has already welcomed Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol this summer, and the treble winners don't look to be done there in the summer transfer window.

What's the latest on Jeremy Doku to Manchester City?

Replacing Mahrez is no easy task, given his output of 15 goals and 13 assists last season, but Manchester City have reportedly identified their man.

According to Mike McGrath of The Daily Telegraph, the Champions League winners are eyeing a move for Stade Rennais winger Jeremy Doku this summer.

City are reportedly yet to make an offer for the winger this summer, who Rennes value at between €50m (£43m) and €60m (£52m) if they were to allow the sale in the coming weeks.

It looks set to be a busy end to the transfer window for Guardiola, given the Doku reports, combined with the fact that City have had a verbal approach of £70m rejected for West Ham United's Lucas Paqueta, as per Fabrizio Romano, who reported that the Brazilian wants a move to The Etihad.

Of course, it is key to point out that it does not seem to be the case of picking one of Paqueta and Doku, but instead a case of each player plugging holes in different areas of City's system.

Doku would come in as a Mahrez replacement, for example, whilst Paqueta would likely replace Ilkay Gundogan, who left on a free deal to Barcelona at the end of last season.

Both deals are certainly ones to keep an eye on in the coming weeks.

How good is Jeremy Doku?

Still only 21-years-old, bringing Doku to the club to work under Guardiola would represent solid business from Manchester City. We've seen the likes of Mahrez, Raheem Sterling, and Leroy Sane star under the guidance of the Spaniard, and now it could be Doku's turn.

Statisticially speaking, the Belgian even outperformed Mahrez in some aspects last season. According to FBref, Doku made more progressive passes, had more progressive carries, and had almost double the take-on success of Mahrez per 90 in astonishing stats for a player still so young.

Of course, the winger's general output can be improved, with just seven goals and four assists to his name last season, but in a side of City's calibre, those numbers should naturally rise, especially if assisting Golden Boot winner Erling Haaland.

Doku has rightly earned plenty of praise during his time in France, with Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig Tweeting a number of stats, before saying back in February: "20 years of age. The Belgian Flash. Such a superb player when fit."

Lightening quick, his injury history, as pointed out by Kulig, may be a slight concern, after the winger missed 11 games through three injuries last season, but City may still decide to take the risk, given his clear ability.

As the end of the transfer window looms, City look set to be incredibly busy.