Man City given boost in David Alaba chase following contract stalemate

Even though it might’ve been hard to imagine Bayern Munich ever letting themselves get into this position in the first place, the Bavarians are, according to a new report from Bild, at a stalemate in regards with David Alaba’s contract renewal.

This could indeed pave the way for Manchester City, or other interested parties, who would love nothing more than to grab the world-class player with a significant discount.

The same news outlet states the problem, as is usually the case, lies in the wages proposed by the club. So much so that the two parties have reportedly reached a stalemate since the Bavarians are refusing to offer collective wages that exceed €20m (£18m).

For the 28-year-old, that is simply not enough and his agent could now even be threatening the scenario of Alaba leaving on a free once his current deal with Bayern expires. This, needless to say, has immediately alerted both Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, who would love to snatch the player up for a significant discount, or better yet, on a free transfer next summer.

Pep Guardiola himself is said to be a big admirer of Alaba and knows the player well from the time they worked together in the Bundesliga. Of course, if an agreement with the player can’t be reached, it’s largely expected Bayern will rather sell him for cheap now than wait a year longer to then offload an unhappy camper as a free agent.

For that reason, a move to the Etihad could be on the cards for the 28-year-old star.

Verdict

Needless to say, Man City are currently in an ideal situation – either they buy a world-class player for ‘peanuts’ now or wait an additional year to scoop him up for free. But, Guardiola should also be wary of other teams’ interest as well and PSG definitely have the financial power to give Alaba what he wants.

Seeing how versatile and how talented the 28-year-old is, it does seem like he just might be worth every penny.