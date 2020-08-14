Man City news: Citizens lining up shock £40m transfer for Spurs star

It still feels like Jose Mourinho is trying to mould the Tottenham Hotspur squad to his liking but in order to do that and buy the necessary personnel, Spurs will first have to sell some of their players. According to an exclusive report from The Sun, Manchester City are lining up a shock transfer bid for Harry Winks with the Special One actually considering to let it happen.

The 24-year-old has signed a fresh five-year contract with the club just last summer but that was also when Mauricio Pochettino was still at the helm and his future looked to be at Spurs. Now, however, he seems largely unsettled under Mourinho.

This is also reinforced by the arrival of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg which could limit his first-team chances even more so than usual. The same source claims Pep Guardiola is a fan of the player and is lining up a £40m bid to lure him to the former Premier League champions.

Of course, Spurs never like to sell their players to one of their main rivals but Mourinho needs the funds so he can reinvest it into the squad immediately. Winks is a valued asset but if Manchester City can match what they’re asking for, it is not inconceivable that he indeed leaves the club in the immediate future.

It is worth noting that he has been a regular presence in the lineup so this would come as a bit of a shock but the same paper claims he is unsettled and the Portuguese manager is considering this deal.

Verdict

It remains to be seen what exactly will Hojbjerg bring to the team but losing Winks does seem like a big blow to Spurs. Of course, if Mourinho thinks he is replaceable then that’s a different story.

Predicting his plans can be an unforgiving task but it does seem like he has a plan for the ongoing summer transfer window in place.

The fans will have to trust the process.