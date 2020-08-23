Five realistic signings Manchester City should target this summer

Manchester City had a frustrating end to their 2019/20 season – they finished second in the Premier League despite being tipped for the title, lost their FA Cup semi-final tie against Arsenal, and crashed out of the Champions League quarter-finals to French club Olympique Lyonnais – finishing the season with just the Carabao Cup to their name.

With another big season ahead, the next Premier League campaign could prove pivotal in Pep Guardiola’s career, with the possibility of him moving on growing greater by the day with the club still failing to win the Champions League – a trophy that has eluded Guardiola ever since his time at Barcelona.

At a club such as Manchester City, however, money is no issue, and they will have no problems in trying to strengthen their squad even further to try and secure every trophy in all competitions they take part in. This is something that has helped to keep Guardiola in Manchester for as long as he has – due to the financial backing and trust from the Manchester City board virtually handing him a blank check year in year out.

So with all this money, who would be the most realistic signings for City this summer?