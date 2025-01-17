Manchester City have verbally agreed the signing of an "exceptional" new forward player who has been one of Europe's top performers this season, according to a new report.

Manchester City hunt for reinforcements as Haaland signs new deal

City shared some good news with their fans on Friday by revealing that star striker Erling Haaland has signed a new 10-year deal with the club, that will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until 2032. The Norwegian joined City from Dortmund in 2022 and has scored 111 goals in 126 games since, winning back-to-back Premier League Golden Boots.

The 24-year-old's previous deal, which was understood to have included a release clause, was due to expire in 2027.

"I am really happy to have signed my new contract and to be able to look forward to spending even more time at this great club," said Haaland.

"Manchester City is a special club, full of fantastic people with amazing supporters and it's the type of environment that helps bring the best out of everybody."

The decade-long deal is the lengthiest in Premier League history, eclipsing the nine-year deal Cole Palmer signed with Chelsea in August of last year.

"The fact he is signed for so long demonstrates our commitment to him as a player and his love for the club," City's director of football, Txiki Begiristain, said. “He has made an incredible impact already in his time here and his amazing numbers and records speak for themselves."

City verbally agree Marmoush deal

Fresh off the back of his new deal, Haaland could very soon have a new strike partner at the Etihad in the form of Egypt international Omar Marmoush. According to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg, City have reached a verbal agreement with Eintracht Frankfurt for the transfer of Marmoush, who has been one of Europe's top forwards this season.

The 25-year-old, who can operate as either a striker or winger, has scored 20 goals and provided 14 assists in 26 games for Frankfurt this season, averaging a goal contribution every 61 minutes.

Most Goals and Assists Combined in Europe's Top Five Leagues 2024/25 Player Club G+A Mohamed Salah Liverpool 31 Omar Marmoush Eintracht Frankfurt 24 Harry Kane Bayern Munich 23 Alexander Isak Newcastle United 20 Cole Palmer Chelsea 20 Robert Lewandowski Barcelona 18 Stats via FBref.com. (Accurate as of January 17, 2025)

Plettenberg reports that the agreed fee for Marmoush is £68 million - even more than they paid for Haaland - and that he will sign a deal until 2029. The deal is not yet completely finalised, however, with the Egyptian yet to be cleared for a medical and crucial documents still pending.

Spekaing about Marmoush, who had previously been linked with a move to Chelsea, earlier this season, former Liverpool and Germany star Dietmar Hamann described him as "an exceptional player" who is "a great finisher and possesses remarkable speed".