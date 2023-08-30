Manchester City's hunt to retain their Premier League crown continues on the weekend when they welcome Marco Silva's Fulham to the Etihad Stadium in a fixture which spans back over 100 years in the history books.

While it is still early days in the new campaign, Pep Guardiola's side have begun their defence of their Premier League crown in impressive style with nine points from a possible nine.

Meanwhile, Fulham have had an up and down start to their 2023/24 campaign which has seen the Cottagers pick up one win, one draw and one defeat from their opening three games which has them entering the weekend in 12th place.

But the game on the weekend could see the Londoners open their campaign with just four points from a possible 12 if last season's treble winners are to continue their impressive start to the new campaign in front of their own fans.

So, we at Football FanCast have taken a look at everything that has gone on between the two clubs.

Man City vs Fulham: What's their head-to-head record?

This is a fixture which has provided 70 clashes over the years with these two clubs having met across a number of competitions. Their very first meeting came all the way back in the 1907/08 campaign in the FA Cup.

The first time these two sides met ended in a 1-1 draw, however, this is a fixture which City have certainly enjoyed over the years having recorded more than double the number of wins in which the Londoners have across all competitions.

Fulham have been able to claim 16 victories in their meetings with City, but when considering they have also taken a single point on 16 occasions, it is certainly the Cityzens which have enjoyed the better of their previous games.

Manchester City wins 38 Draws 16 Fulham wins 16

Man City vs Fulham: What's their head-to-head record at the Etihad Stadium?

The history between these two sides goes a long way further back than City's move into their current home, however, the Manchester club hold a strong record on home soil in this fixture.

Indeed, these two clubs have played 37 times in Manchester across all competitions and City have claimed victor on 24 of those occasions. The Londoners have been able to take a point back to the capital seven times but have only taken maximum points home in six visits to the north.

Man City vs Fulham: What's their head-to-head record at the Craven Cottage?

Although the game on the weekend is not being held in London, the reigning champions do hold an impressive record against the Cottagers on their own grass.

City's record at home against Fulham is mightily impressive, so their record on the road against Fulham does not quite live up to the dominance they have been able to in Manchester.

However, City have been able to record more victories (14) on the road to Fulham than they have endured losses (10) across all competitions and have even claimed more wins than the two teams have played out draws (9).

Man City vs Fulham: What's their Premier League record?

A large proportion of the meetings between these two sides have come in England's top fight and the majority of those have come since the Premier League's conception in 1992.

However, their first meeting in the Premier League - as we know it today - came one decade after the rebranded top flight was formed, in 2002. In the 2002/03 campaign, City were able to claim six points over the Cottagers with an impressive 4-1 victory on home soil.

City have been able to seal 17 victories since their first meeting in the Premier League over two decades ago. Fulham have only been able to claim four wins from those games, but perhaps most worryingly, the Cottagers find themselves on the end of an 11-game streak of defeats in the Premier League against the Manchester club.

Man City vs Fulham: Which team has the most goals?

Across their 70 games in all competitions, it is a fixture which has provided a total of 254 goals which means there has been an average of over 3.6 goals per game.

And as is the trend with most things over their meetings, it is City who come out on top when it comes to goals scored with the reigning champions having scored a whopping 156 goals against the Cottagers.

Fulham are yet to break the 100 mark in this fixture with 98 goals scored over their 70 meetings. However, their hopes of scoring two against City this weekend may be dampened if they are to look at their recent record against the Manchester club given they have scored just twice in their last eight meetings.

Man City vs Fulham: What happened in last season's fixtures?

Fulham's recent record against City is not something which the Londoners can look back on with much pleasure. Silva's men are stuck in a rut of 11 straight defeats against the European champions, but last season's games may provide them with some hope for this weekend's clash.

Last season, Guardiola's men were able to complete what was a stunning treble in lifting the Premier League, FA Cup and the Champions League; they were the best Europe had to offer.

And although Fulham did not take a single point away from City last season, there could be some hope to be taken from their meetings given the Cottagers were able to keep the scores so tight with City running out narrow 2-1 victors in both games.

Their meeting at the Etihad demonstrated just how close these two sides were matched in this fixture last season with a 95th-minute Erling Haaland penalty the deciding goal to separate the two sides.

Man City vs Fulham: What is Erling Haaland's record?

Haaland's debut season in the Premier League was one that will go down in the history books as the Norwegian broke the record for number of goals in a single campaign (36).

And the Cottagers did not escape the striker's wrath as he managed to find the back of the net in both games against the Londoners. City ran riot last season and Haaland scored multiple goals in multiple games but these were two goals which were seriously important for City given how close the two sides were matched in their meetings.

The 23-year-old has wasted no time in finding the back of the net this season with three goals in his three appearances. Newcastle were able to hold the Norwegian to a blank which will provide the Cottagers with some hope of withstanding the force of a striker.

Man City vs Fulham: What is Andreas Pereira's record?

Fulham's Andreas Pereira has made a promising start to the new campaign from his midfield position after scoring the opener on the weekend in their 2-2 draw against Arsenal.

And the Brazilian is one of the players who was able to get on the score sheet against City last season when he netted at the Etihad Stadium from the penalty spot to bring the Cottagers back level inside the first half.

Now Aleksandar Mitrovic has left the club, there will be a huge emphasis on Silva's men to take on the goal deficit which he will leave behind.

Man City vs Fulham: What is Man City's biggest win?

This is a fixture which has certainly produced the goals over the years and Saturday's hosts have not struggled to score when they have faced the Cottagers.

Despite their recent dominance, City have not always been able to blow away the Cottagers with two and three goal margins often separating the two sides over recent years. However, in the 2013/14 campaign, City reported their biggest victory over the Londoners when they sealed an impressive 5-0 victory.

A hat-trick from legendary midfielder Yaya Toure set the hosts on their way with two further late goals capping off what was certainly a big three points.

Man City vs Fulham: What is Fulham's biggest win?

Facing Man City has proven a challenge for the Cottagers over recent years, however, they have enjoyed some impressive wins against the side from the north west over the years.

These two sides have a long-standing history of playing each other and that can be seen through Fulham's largest victory over City which came in the second tier back in the 1983/84 campaign when they ran out 5-1 victors.

Man City vs Fulham: When is it?

The reigning the champions play host to the Londoners on Saturday 2 September at 3pm (BST). The Etihad awaits for Fulham on the back of their Carabao Cup victory against Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday night.

City were able to enjoy an extra few days of rest over Saturday's opposition as they enter the EFL Cup later in the competition. But the Londoners will be keen to continue from their impressive draw on the road last weekend against the side which pushed City so hard in last season's Premier League campaign, Arsenal.

Guardiola's men will enter the game as heavy favourites on the back of their perfect start to the campaign, but the likes of Brentford proved last season that it is not impossible to cause a major upset on the road at the Etihad.