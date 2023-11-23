In years gone by, Manchester City and Liverpool games have been hotly anticipated, with the pair often neck and neck to win the Premier League title.

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp are undoubtedly the two best managers in the divisions, if not across the continent, so when the pair lock horns, it makes for a fascinating encounter.

The Merseysiders have made an encouraging enough start to the season, with things hotting up as Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool all currently sit within one point of each other.

So with that said, Football FanCast provides you with all the necessary information ahead of the clash later this month.

Match Summary

Manchester City welcome Liverpool on Saturday, 25 November at 12:30 pm

Many fans will be glad to see the back of the often uninspiring international break and what a fixture to resume Premier League action, as Manchester City host their competitive rivals Liverpool at the packed-out Etihad Stadium.

In excess of 50,000 fans will be in attendance for one of the greatest modern-day Premiership rivalries and as it stands, the visitors will have the chance the move level with City at the summit of the table.

The action gets underway from 12.30pm, as the pair battle it out to set an early precedent in this season's title race.

Man City and Liverpool's last five meetings:

Scoreline Competition Date Man City 4-1 Liverpool Premier League 1st April 2023 Man City 3-2 Liverpool League Cup 22nd December 2022 Liverpool 1-0 Man City Premier League 16th October 2022 Liverpool 3-1 Man City Community Shield 30th July 2022 Man City 2-3 Liverpool FA Cup 16th April 2022

Where to watch on UK TV

Sky Sports will be broadcasting the fixture from 11am

Sky Sports will be broadcasting the action on their Main Event and Premier League channels, with coverage scheduled to commence at 11am, allowing one and a half hours for pre-game analysis.

Streaming services will be available for Sky Go customers, who can watch the match from their smartphone, tablet or computer device.

Non-Sky subscribers can purchase a NOW TV one-day pass for £11.98, or alternatively, a monthly membership priced at £34.99, allowing buyers access to Sky Sports channels.

Manchester City and Liverpool's last meeting

1st April 2023: Manchester City 4-1 Liverpool

The last meeting between the pair saw Liverpool dealt a bruising defeat at the Etihad, as Guardiola's side hit four.

Heading into the half-time interval, the score was one apiece after Julián Álvarez cancelled out Mohamed Salah's 17th-minute opener.

But Klopp's men collapsed in the second half as Kevin De Bruyne, İlkay Gündoğan and Jack Grealish all netted to continue their late surge for the title.

Meanwhile, The Reds sunk into eighth, 30 points adrift of the league leaders Arsenal, who admittedly, had played two extra games.

Players to watch

Julian Alvarez has registered seven goal contributions in the Premier League this season.

Manchester City - Erling Haaland: Needless to say, the Premier League's leading goalscorer will be a handful for the visitors and they'll be well aware of his threat.

The towering centre-forward has netted 13 league goals in 12 outings and came second in the Balon d'Or rankings to eight-time winner Lionel Messi.

Julián Álvarez: The Argentine forward has often been unfairly in the shadow of Haaland since arriving from River Plate but there aren't many better players in his position across the continent.

The instinctive finisher is quick and agile but also possesses the combative edge needed to succeed in England's top flight.

The 23-year-old netted in his last meeting against the Merseysiders.

Liverpool - Mohamed Salah: Much like Haaland, the Egyptian winger needs little introduction after tearing up the Premier League since his arrival from Roma in 2017.

Salah is second to the Norweigian in the goalscoring charts and will be keen to supersede him as the Golden Boot winner come May.

Cody Gakpo: The Netherlands international is a clever player. Perhaps not electrifying on the eye and instead rather unassuming, but deadly in front of goal.

The 24-year-old is efficient and rarely wastes a chance, so if he's granted the opportunity against the Citizens, he'll likely take it.

Premier League Top Scorers Player Team Goals Erling Haaland Manchester City 13 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 10 Son Heung-Min Tottenham Hotspur 8 Jarrod Bowen West Ham United 8 Callum Wilson Newcastle United 7

Predicted lineups

Jérémy Doku could keep his place in the XI after starring against Bournemouth

De Bruyne is recovering from hamstring surgery and will be unavailable for the clash whilst left-back Sergio Gomez could be fit for selection after nursing a sprained ankle.

The visitors, meanwhile, are expected to be without Andrew Roberton and Thiago Alcantara as they continue to mend from long-term injuries.

Stefan Bajcetic has played just 73 minutes of football since picking up an adductor injury in March and Klopp gave an update on his condition on Friday, 3 November.

"We don’t know (when he will be back). The body (is) not ready yet - they are still growing these boys, and we have to put the brake on again and just wait until that’s all fine," Klopp said.

Possible Manchester City XI: Ederson; Kyle Walker, Rúben Dias, John Stones, Joško Gvardiol; Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Phil Foden, Julián Álvarez, Jérémy Doku; Erling Haaland.

Possible Liverpool XI: Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold; Ibrahima Konaté, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez; Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai; Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Luis Díaz.

Premier League table

Liverpool could move level with City if they win

Manchester City sit at the summit of the league table, one point ahead of second-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who picked up their first league defeat of the season against Chelsea on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, Liverpool - who lie third - have the opportunity to move level with the Citizens if they secure victory at the Etihad.