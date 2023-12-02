Defending Premier League champions and treble-winners Manchester City welcome this season's surprise package, Tottenham Hotspur, to the Etihad for Super Sunday's marquee game this weekend.

It will be the 170th meeting between the two sides in all competitions, and despite fantastic starts to their respective campaigns, both teams will be looking to bounce back from disappointing outings last weekend.

Had this game come just four weeks ago, it could have been the Lilywhites who were favourites ahead of this clash thanks to their almost perfect start that saw them draw one and win eight of their opening nine games of the season.

However, three losses on the bounce have left Ange Postecoglou's men down in fifth and with Pep Guardiola's side currently occupying second spot on the table, they have got to be considered the favourites for this tie.

Match Summary

Manchester City host Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, 3rd December at 16:30 GMT

Tottenham will be backed by a large and very loud set of fans on Sunday as the club have been given an allocation of 3065 tickets in the away end, which should help to create a cracking atmosphere in City's 53,400 capacity Etihad.

The visitors will go into the game off the back of three defeats in a row, with Chelsea, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa putting eight past them in those games to their three in return.

This poor run of form has been partly down to their ever-growing injury list, with James Maddison, Micky van de Ven, Rodrigo Bentancur and many others out until the new year at the earliest.

The hosts will be heading into the game off the back of two league draws, one with Liverpool last weekend and one with Chelsea just before the international break.

The game kicks off at 4.30pm on Sunday evening and should be a brilliant watch for fans and neutrals.

Premier League Form Guide City DDWWW Spurs LLLWW

Where to watch on UK TV

Sky Sports & NOW TV

Sky Sports will broadcast the game as part of their Super Sunday programming, with the match being shown on their Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League TV channels.

The game will also be available for Sky Go customers, who can watch the action from a smartphone, tablet or computer.

For those without a Sky Sports subscription, have no fear. The game can also be watched via NOW TV, and you don't even need a monthly subscription to do so.

The service offers a one-day pass for £11.98, allowing you to watch Sky Sports for the day across multiple devices, such as phones, tablets, computers and game consoles.

There is also a month-long option for £34.99 should you wish to watch any other games this month.

Last meeting

5th February 2023: Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Manchester City

Due to the fixture congestion of last season, City and Spurs actually played their two Premier League fixtures within the space of about three weeks, and while the defending champions won the first game at the Etihad, it was Antonio Conte's men that emerged victorious in the reverse fixture.

The Italian manager wasn't actually at the game, though, as he was undergoing Gallbladder surgery. That said, his absence seemed to have little effect on his side - which might help explain his sacking - and the Lilywhites played out a professional 1-0 win over their northern opponents.

However, for as fantastic a win as it was, the headlines were reserved for one man that night: Harry Kane. The Englishman's 15th-minute goal was the goal that made him Tottenham's outright all-time leading goalscorer, just ahead of the late great Jimmy Greaves.

It was a hard-fought win, though, as Christian Romero got himself sent off in the 87th minute, leaving his teammates to defend for their lives in the closing stages of the encounter.

Can the north Londoners come away with another 1-0 win this weekend, or will Guardiola's men get their revenge?

Players to watch

Erling Haaland, Son Heung-Min, Jeremy Doku, Guglielmo Vicario

Premier League Top Scorers Player Team Goals Erling Haaland Manchester City 14 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 10 Jarrod Bowen West Ham United 8 Son Heung-Min Tottenham Hotspur 8 Hwang Hee-Chan Wolverhampton Wanderers 7

Manchester City - Jeremy Doku: City's new boy, Doku, has only been in the league for a few months now, but he is already filling full-backs and centre-halfs with fear every time they see him hurtling down the wing.

In his eight Premier League starts this season, he has scored two goals and provided five assists, won four Man of the Match awards and averaged a match rating of 7.71, per WhoScored.

You can never quite tell who Guardiola will start on the wings for City, but with Tottenham's incredibly high line and severe lack of defensive depth, we can see the Belgian causing mayhem out wide.

Erling Haaland: Come one, who else could it have been? While it can be hard to predict City's starting XI week from week, the one thing you can guarantee is that if Erling Haaland is fit, he'll start.

The Norwegian goal machine has continued where he left off last season, has already crossed the fifty-goal mark in the league, and is well on his way to scoring 30-40 this year, so long as he stays fit.

The idea of Haaland playing against a back four comprised of full-backs should worry Spurs fans, but who knows, maybe Postecoglou has something up his sleeve for the league's top scorer.

Tottenham Hotspur - Son Heung-Min: If Tottenham are going to come away from the Etihad with all three points, then they will need Son Hung-Min to fire on all cylinders.

The South Korean international has become the club's captain this season, and so far, he is doing a great job. However, with no goals in his last three games, he'll need to step up once again in Manchester.

Guglielmo Vicario: It's usually not a good sign to have a goalkeeper in a ones-to-watch section, but Spurs' new Italian shot-stopper has been exemplary between the sticks lately.

He was the team's best player against Chelsea, and while he let in four goals by the end, it would have been significantly more than that if another number one was in his place.

He'll once again need to be in fine form on Sunday if Tottenham are to get anything from this game, as you can be sure that City will be peppering his goal with shots as his team press on with their high line.

Predicted Lineups

Yves Bissouma returns and Jeremy Doku starts

Spurs are in the midst of an injury crisis, and unfortunately for Postecoglou, it's not one that his squad can handle.

They have been reduced to their barebones and, with little to no defensive cover, he opted to field four full-backs against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Rodrigo Bentancur is the latest player to join the ever-growing injury list as he hobbled off in what was his first start since February. However, they will have Yves Bissoumma back after he served his one-match ban against Villa.

City are in a much better place injury-wise, but they are still without their talismanic midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, former Chelsea man Mateo Kovacic and summer signing Matheus Nunes.

Possible Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario; Pedro Porro, Emerson Royal, Ben Davies, Destiny Udogie; Yves Bissouma, Giovani Lo Celso; Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski, Bryan Gil; Son Heung-Min.

Possible Manchester City XI: Ederson; Kyle Walker, Rúben Dias, Nathan Ake; Rodri, Manuel Akanji; Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva, Julian Alvarez, Jeremy Doku; Erling Haaland.

Premier League Table

Second vs fifth

As things stand, Manchester City are second in the table and just a single point behind league leaders Arsenal, but they have a better goal difference than the Gunners.

Guardiola's men are three points better off than Tottenham at the moment, which translates to three places on the league table as the Lilywhites are down in fifth after spending most of the first third of the campaign top.

Worryingly for Postecoglou's men, Manchester United are only two points behind them going into this week, while Newcastle United are only three behind.

A loss against City could see them tumble further down the table and end the weekend in sixth place, depending on their result and the outcome of the Manchester United vs Newcastle game.