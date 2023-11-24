Manchester United have reaped the benefits of unearthing talent from their academy over the years, with one starlet waiting in the wings for his pending breakthrough at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag has seen first-hand how talent from Carrington can bolster the first-team squad, with Marcus Rashford’s 41 goal contributions last season guiding the Red Devils to a host of highs during the Dutchman’s first campaign as manager.

Now, the former Ajax boss could replicate the rise of Rashford by handing one teen in the academy a shot at senior level.

Omari Forson’s career in numbers

In 2020, winger Omari Forson penned a scholarship deal with United after spending time in both West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur’s academies during his youth.

Since arriving in Manchester, the Londoner has thrived at Carrington, prevailing as one of the academy’s best right-wingers due to his consistency when contributing to goals season after season.

Omari Forson career statistics Season Appearances Goals Assists 2020/21 15 6 7 2021/22 23 5 4 2022/23 25 9 3 2023/24 8 7 2 Figures via Transfermarkt

Once lauded as “outstanding” by Keith Southern, a member of Everton U21’s coaching staff, after scoring a hattrick when playing on the left side against the Toffees, the 19-year-old is showing signs that he could soon follow Rashford’s path to stardom at Old Trafford.

How Omari Forson could become Marcus Rashford 2.0

This week, the Englishman has been in the news with regard to a rumoured contract extension, with his current deal set to expire in the summer.

Despite being yet to make his senior debut, Ten Hag reinforced his valuation of the forward by naming him in the squad for two of United’s Champions League group games this season, suggesting that a breakthrough could be on the horizon.

In 2016, Rashford was named in the starting XI to face FC Midtjylland in the Europa League, making his senior debut on a night that ultimately shaped his career, scoring two goals in the club’s victory.

Should the Red Devils drop into the Europa League this term, there could be an opening for fringe players such as Forson to make an impact just as the Carrington graduate did to open the doors to his magnificent career so far at his boyhood club.

Not only could Forson replicate the journey of the 26-year-old, but given the current climate at United, the 19-year-old could even usurp the England international, who has been struggling for form in 2023/24 - scoring just once in all competitions.

Having already recorded nine goal contributions in eight appearances this term, the teenager has registered more goals and assists than anyone in Ten Hag’s first team this campaign, with Bruno Fernandes the top contributor with four goals and three assists in all competitions.

Only time will tell if Forson will make a breakthrough this season at Old Trafford, although when considering United’s struggles with underperforming wide players in 2023/24, the teen could offer more than most in Ten Hag’s current XI.