Manchester United are keen on signing Adrien Rabiot this summer as Erik ten Hag aims to bolster his midfield options ahead of next season.

What’s the latest on Adrien Rabiot to Manchester United?

According to RMC Sport (via the Daily Mail), United have reportedly offered a contract to Rabiot ahead of a potential switch this summer.

It comes after the Old Trafford side missed out on the Frenchman a year ago despite a fee being arranged, with the deal falling through due to wage demands. He is out of contract at the end of this season and Ten Hag is going for a second bite of the cherry hoping another move is successful.

Could Man United sign Rabiot this summer?

With Rabiot's deal at Juventus coming to an end, United won't have to worry about a transfer fee and could perhaps offer more in terms of wages to safely negotiate a move for the midfielder.

Convincing the Frenchman that United is the best move for him could spell bad news for Fred, who may be moved on before next term as a result.

There is no doubt the Brazilian has improved under the Dutchman, enjoying a new lease of life while partnered alongside a genuinely world-class operator in Casemiro, and despite starting just 11 Premier League games this term to date, he has chipped in with three goal contributions, created three big chances and made 1.3 tackles per game, proving that when he is called upon, he is contributing.

The 30-year-old has just one year on his current contract and this could give Ten Hag licence to move him on for a fee this summer in order to free up room for Rabiot.

The Juve star has enjoyed something of a career renaissance this season with club and country. The 28-year-old is ranked as the best midfielder in the Juventus squad for his Serie A performances this term, with an overall rating of 7.06/10 from Sofascore, while he has also chipped in with eight goals and one assist, demonstrating how effective he can be going forward, which could be a big bonus to Ten Hag.

For France, the £150k-per-week machine was in wonderful form during their run to the World Cup final in Qatar last year. Across six matches, he registered two goal contributions and averaged 61.5 touches per game, controlling the game from the midfield as France came so close to retaining their title.

It’s no wonder national coach Didier Deschamps described him as a “complete midfielder”, and there is no doubt that he could bolster United's ranks ahead of Ten Hag’s second season in charge.