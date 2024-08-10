Manchester United are set to pull off an exceptional double deal to strengthen Erik ten Hag's ranks ahead of the new Premier League season, it has been reported, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe ready to back his manager with more additions.

Manchester United's transfer window so far

After early promise, Manchester United's first transfer window under INEOS ownership looked like it was threatening to stall. The Red Devils signed Joshua Zirkzee in a £34m deal from Bologna, before moving for young defensive sensation Leny Yoro, who arrived for £52m despite interest from Liverpool and Real Madrid.

However, departures have been holding up further investment, with only Mason Greenwood, Alvaro, and Willy Kambwala having left for fees over £1m this summer despite reports suggesting that the entire squad was up for sale. They are still hoping for more exits, with Victor Lindelöf, Casemiro and Scott McTominay among those that the club are seeking buyers for.

Manchester United exits (summer 2024) Player Fee Mason Greenwood £22m Willy Kambwala £8m Alvaro £4m Donny van de Beek £800k Raphael Varane Free Anthony Martial Free Omari Forson Free

Any midfielder that departs may allow the Red Devils to finally bring in a fresh face in their engine room, with Manuel Ugarte a player that they have held protracted talks with PSG over the signing of, only to balk at the price tag despite having agreed personal terms with the 23-year-old Uruguayan.

But for now it is the defence that needs the most work, with Manchester United's Community Shield squad demonstrating the issues at the back. Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof and Yoro were all absent from the matchday squad at Wembley, leaving Harry Maguire to partner veteran defender Jonny Evans and Lisandro Martinez starting at left-back. Now, United have moved to reinforce their backline.

Triple move in progress for Manchester United

That comes as the reliable David Ornstein has revealed that three transfers to bolster the Manchester United backline are close to completion. The Red Devils have agreed a deal to sign Bayern Munich pair Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui after weeks of speculation, with both players set to pen five year deals at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag's side have agreed to pay €45m (£38.6m), plus a further €5m (£4.1m) in potential add-ons for De Ligt, who will add further depth at centre back and likely speed up any potential exit for Lindelof. His five-year deal includes an option to extend it by a further 12 months should the club wish to.

Meanwhile, Mazraoui will join in a separate deal worth up to 20m euros (£17m), of which £13m will be paid up front. His arrival will, like De Ligt's, be on a five-year deal with the option for another year, though his move hinges on the departure of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Fortunately, that is now a formality, with Fabrizio Romano having confirmed that the defender is set to join West Ham, with the right back undergoing his medical on Sunday.

It is unclear how much the pair will take home at Old Trafford, though it is likely to be less than the mammoth £390,000 a week Bayern paid the duo during their time at the Allianz Arena.

Ten Hag has worked with both incoming defenders at Ajax previously and knows them well, which should help him introduce a more sustainable style of football at Old Trafford after clinging on to his job last season.