Manchester United are expected to complete the signing of Andre Onana imminently after agreeing on a final fee with Inter for the goalkeeper, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Are United signing Onana?

A deal that threatened to rumble on deep into the transfer window, it appears that Onana's move to Old Trafford is almost done.

After David de Gea's official departure, the Red Devils had to move quickly for Onana to ensure they had a first-choice goalkeeper ahead of the beginning of the new Premier League season in a little under a month.

With Onana always keen on a move to United, the major hurdle has been agreeing a fee with Inter, who have stood firm on their valuation of the goalkeeper.

However, according to Romano, the two clubs have now agreed on a price of €50m plus €5m in add-ons and are finalising the structure and details of those performance-related bonuses.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano stated: "I told you for days, Thursday is going to be a crucial day for the Andre Onana deal, and it is, it was, a crucial day because in the conversations between Manchester United and Inter was made the final verbal proposal from Man United - €50m (£43m) guaranteed fee plus €5m (£4m) in add-ons.

"Now, Manchester United and Inter are discussing the structure of the add-ons. So, how to activate these add-ons, easy or difficult add-ons, and then the deal will be completed.

"Let's see if it's going to be in the night, let's see if it's going to be Friday, but the deal is really close and considered imminent. Still waiting for the final details of this story but then the 'here we go' is expected soon."

This will come as a relief to United supporters who may have been fearing the deal would eventually break down due to issues over finances, with Inter having rejected several previous bids.

Erik ten Hag will be pleased to have acquired a goalkeeper who can better carry out orders with the ball at his feet - one of Onana's great strengths. The shot-stopper worked with the Dutch coach during his time at Ajax and will be excited about a reunion.

Onana was a significant part of the Inter team that won the Coppa Italia last season and made the Champions League final. The 27-year-old made 41 appearances in all competitions, conceding just 36 goals and keeping 19 clean sheets.

Who are United signing?

With Onana set to join new signing Mason Mount at Old Trafford shortly, the Red Devils will need to focus their attentions on the other parts of the squad that need reinvigorating.

Ten Hag is still desperate to sign a new centre-forward this summer with Anthony Martial the only number nine the club possess at present, with Marcus Rashford more comfortable on the left-hand side.

Plenty of reports have been circulating around United's striker search, most prominent of which have been links with Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund. It is reported that Man United have already submitted a players plus cash deal which has been swiftly rejected by La Dea who value the player at a staggering £85.5m.

United may have to turn elsewhere and have been linked with Victor Osimhen, Dusan Vlahovic and Randal Kolo Muani, all of which would likely command a similarly high fee.