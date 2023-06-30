Manchester United's potential deal for Andre Onana could become much clearer in the next 24 hours, according to Dean Jones.

Is Onana going to Man United?

Despite much of the attention prior to the transfer window being on United's need for a new number nine, it looks as if the Red Devils' first signing of the summer could be at the opposite end of the pitch.

With David De Gea's contract expiring in several days, it is unclear whether or not the stopper will still be at Old Trafford next season, with Erik ten Hag keen to move to a more technically-gifted goalkeeper.

While De Gea could yet sign a new deal with United, Ten Hag has seemingly turned his attention to a new shot-stopper in the form of Inter's Andre Onana.

The Cameroon international is much more accomplished with the ball at his feet, something which was perfectly exemplified by his fantastic Champions League final performance.

According to Dean Jones, a transfer to Old Trafford could be getting closer, with the next 24 hours set to answer some important questions on Onana's future.

Speaking on The Football Terrace, Jones stated: "This is really a situation I didn't expect to unfold. I thought the De Gea stuff would be sorted out.

"I said a minute ago, all briefings said the number nine was an absolute priority, and suddenly here we are, and De Gea hasn't signed. And Onana might be sorting out a deal to join Man United tomorrow."

He continued: "Onana changes the dynamic of what Man United are capable of immediately. Like, in terms of the style of goalkeeper he is, he's the best in class. The passes he can pick out, genuinely, have been so important to Inter Milan. He can see something, pull it off and immediately the opponents are on the back foot.

"There are very few goalkeepers that can implement this style of play like so directly themselves. He's basically like an outfield player in goal, he's that good."

Jones is clearly excited by the prospect of Onana reuniting with Ten Hag, also saying that "in the next 24 hours" the situation regarding Onana to Manchester United will be much clearer for all to see.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper is likely to command a fee north of £40m but may prove an absolute bargain in the current market, especially if De Gea's £375,000-a-week wages are off the books.

Why do Man United want Onana?

As one of the key figures in Inter's push to the Champions League final last season, it is unsurprising that Onana has attracted interest from across Europe.

Compared to other goalkeepers in the Champions League per 90 last season, Onana boasts an 80.7% save percentage and a 61.5% clean sheet percentage, conceding an average of under one goal a game.

Onana averaged 6.46 passes completed over 40 yards per 90, with a 44% accuracy putting him in the top 29% of goalkeepers. His average pass range of 34 yards shows that he is willing to attempt long passes and play the ball directly into midfield to beat the press.

Described as a "front-foot goalkeeper", Onana's ability to play out from the back is exactly why he is so sought after by Ten Hag, who needs a number one that can fit his passing philosophy.