Manchester United now want to sign Barcelona forward Ansu Fati but his release clause could be a massive obstacle, according to reports.

What's the latest Manchester United transfer news?

Accoding to Mundo Deportivo, via Sport Witness, Manchester United, Tottenham, Bayern Munich and PSG are all keen on signing Fati. The report from Sport Witness discusses previous links with Wolves, but the latest update makes no mention of the Molineux outfit.

Instead, they state that is is United who have previously offered £150m to sign Fati with the offer comprised of a fixed fee and bonuses. That bid was reportedly rejected by Barcelona, and the player apparently doesn't want to leave Camp Nou at this moment in time.

It's likely Erik ten Hag would love to have a player like Fati. Why wouldn't he? It's also likely that Fati's reported €1 billion (£875m) release clause, which was added when he signed a lasting deal until 2027, would be an issue for any interested clubs.

Should Manchester United find a way to sign Fati?

The main argument against not signing Fati is that he plays the same position as Marcus Rashford. The Englishman is one of the best left wingers in the world and is the future of United's team.

Last year, Eric Garcia said the 20-year-old Barcelona gem is one of those special players "born with that talent and that magic", so he could certainly flourish in the Premier League but there are also concerns over his injury record. According to Transfermarkt, he's already missed 521 days through injury in his career although he has been fitter this season missing just two games with a bruised knee and has made 43 appearances.

What United need is a centre forward that can bring the best out of Antony while being able to work in tandem with Rashford. It's a tricky task and one that will take proper planning but if Ten Hag is financially backed, the Dutchman needs to consider his options very carefully.

Recent Manchester United managers have failed at signing a long-term solution at striker with Romelu Lukaku and Cristiano Ronaldo both having some success but ultimately not being what United need to restore the Premier League dominance they have been searching for since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

It's clear the experiment with Wout Weghorst has been a failure but the Dutchman has been a decent link between midfield and attack. He just lacks the clincal edge to be an elite forward for Manchester United.