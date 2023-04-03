Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has been slammed after walking straight down the tunnel on Sunday as his teammates offered their appreciation to the travelling fans.

Will United still finish in the top four?

It was a dismal display at St. James' Park from Erik ten Hag's side who comfortably beaten by Newcastle United and that was acknowledged by the Dutch manager: “Today the best team won, I hate to say it,” he said after the defeat.

The loss on Tyneside saw Eddie Howe's men climb above the Red Devils in the table and up to third spot with Tottenham Hotspur playing their game on Monday night.

United still have games in hand over the north London club so the defeat has not put too much of a dent in their hopes, however, it was the manner of the defeat which will hurt most.

And for the travelling fans, the least they will expect is to be thanked by the players on the back of such a poor display away from home.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Alex Crook learned the £250k-per-week Martial was a player to ignore the fans as he headed for the dressing room which enraged the pundit:

(0:35) "That is shocking from the Manchester United players. If they're not wanting to salute the away fans, Martial in particular, where have you been all season, fella? You make one appearance and think you can skulk off down the tunnel. Unbelievable!"

Does Martial have a future at Old Trafford?

The Frenchman's big-money arrival from Monaco has failed to really match the expectations set on him, however, this is something which is unlikely to go down well among the fans.

Martial now has just over one-year remaining on his current deal with the Red Devils and it could certainly be envisaged that a potential move could be lying ahead in the summer.

Having made 10 appearances this season in the Premier League, Martial has returned three goals and two assists (via Transfermarkt).

Considering he has only played 489 minutes of league action, this is actually not too shabby of a return, however, it is evident he is not in the immediate plans of Ten Hag.

It is apparent why Martial will have frustrations over his lack of game time and on the back of a dreadful display from all in a red shirt.

He came on with around half an hour remaining, but he failed to provide much of an impact having only recorded 16 touches of the ball (via SofaScore).

But failing to acknowledge the travelling fans will certainly fail to endear the Frenchman with the United faithful ahead of what could be a pivotal summer in his career.