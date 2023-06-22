Manchester United are considering a player-plus-cash swoop for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, in a deal worth over £100million, according to reports.

Where would Rice play at United?

Rice would be an amazing signing for United, acquiring a player who is attracting interest from multiple top sides. The Irons captain is an incredibly versatile midfielder capable of playing multiple roles, from centre-back to defensive midfield to being a box-to-box player.

Former West Ham defender James Collins has referred to Rice as "outstanding" and "incredible", a sentiment many United fans would echo.

And the England star could be implemented in a variety of ways at Old Trafford with much depending on who else United bring in. Rice could play deep next to Casemiro, this would be an incredible pivot which would boss games, with the 24-year-old having the ball skills to drive United forward.

Alternatively, with a move for Mason Mount increasingly likely, Erik ten Hag could shake up his midfield, potentially opting for a style similar to Man City in possession, a 3-2-4-1.

One final option, probably least likely, would be Rice as a defender, who has the ball playing ability to step into midfield while in possession, with the defensive acumen to be solid at the back.

What could Manchester United offer for Rice?

With Rice having a transfer value set at around £100m, United are unlikely to want to stump this up in a simple cash deal. Therefore, it appears that a cash-plus player deal is a better fit for the Glazers, who have often been criticised by fans for their lack of funding.

United's hopes will have been boosted since reports suggested West Ham United are 'targeting' Scott McTominay according to The Guardian. Therefore, this could be a logical move for both clubs involved. There have also been reports that Harry Maguire would also be considered by West Ham.

This makes suggestions of a player-cash deal seem more likely than previously thought when initially reported. The Telegraph now report that United chiefs are set to challenge Arsenal for the Conference League winner, in a move which would greatly impact both teams.

With McTominay currently valued all the way up to £50m according to reports from TalkSport and Maguire being valued around £30m, it would likely cost United at least £30-40m plus those two.

This could be a brilliant deal for all parties involved, as West Ham would receive two players they want along with some cash, while United would be allowing two players to leave who have no place in the squad at Old Trafford.