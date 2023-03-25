Manchester United are enjoying a stellar campaign so far, yet it’s one that has included both 6-3 and 7-0 defeats to their arch-rivals, Manchester City and Liverpool, respectively.

Erik ten Hag is bringing back the feel-good factor to Old Trafford, no doubt about it, however he still has some work to do this summer if he wants to keep improving - as those shambolic losses illustrate.

Despite Marcus Rashford’s goals - the Englishman having netted 27 for the season across all fronts - the Red Devils desperately require a world-class number nine and although summer arrival Lisandro Martinez has impressed this term, another centre-back should be on the list, with Harry Maguire looking likely to depart.

The Englishman has only started five Premier League matches under Ten Hag, and he was even described as looking “lost” by writer Hesham Bilal-Hafiz against Fulham in their FA Cup quarter-final tie last weekend, suggesting he is on his last legs in a Man United shirt.

The summer transfer window could be an interesting period for the club and with Champions League qualification looking likely, the Dutchman will eye new talent.

Could Axel Disasi join Manchester United?

According to French news outlet Foot Mercato, United could soon be about to launch a move for Axel Disasi, who is currently playing for AS Monaco, this summer as Ten Hag looks to strengthen his defence.

The report claims that the French is valued at €50m (£44m) if he is to move to England this summer, and it is a fee United can certainly afford, especially if they sell Maguire and some other deadwood.

Indeed, both Maguire and Victor Lindelof could be sold ahead of 2023/2024 according to Football Insider, therefore signing another defender a key priority in the transfer window.

Not only does Disasi prove to be more of a goal threat compared to Maguire (five goal contributions to none) but he has also registered more tackles won (17 to four), blocks (40 to 15), interceptions (45 to seven) and won a higher percentage of aerial duels (71% to 54.5%), clearly demonstrating how effective he is at the heart of the defence.

The “dominant” titan – as dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig previously – stands at 6 foot 2 tall and his aerial ability could be extremely useful in the United backline.

A move for the 25-year-old would give Ten Hag a licence to say bye bye to Maguire and with his performances this season proving to be underwhelming, it will represent another step forward in the club's new era under the former Ajax manager.