Manchester United are eyeing up a swoop for goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen ahead of the summer transfer window as Erik ten Hag looks to bolster his side.

What’s the latest on Bart Verbruggen to Manchester United?

According to the Manchester Evening News, United are keen on signing Anderlecht ‘keeper Verbruggen during the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have two goalkeepers out of contract this summer in the form of David De Gea and Tom Heaton, while Jack Butland will return to Crystal Palace once his loan spell is finished, meaning Ten Hag will be in the market for a new shot-stopper.

Verbruggen has two years left on his contract and despite being valued at only €3.4m (£3m) by Football Transfers, the Belgian side will be demanding more than that.

Does David De Gea have a future at Manchester United?

The Spaniard is expected to sign a new contract, though some figures at the club want to move on from him and sign a new ‘keeper as a replacement.

His latest error against West Ham United, letting a weak shot by Said Benrahma escape his grasp, was the fourth time he made an error this term which directly resulted in an opposition goal, and if he does stay, his contributions could be minimal.

The £375k-per-week “colossal liability” – as dubbed by writer Muhammad Butt – has conceded 53 goals in 46 appearances this season and a change may be on the horizon for the club.

Verbruggen may only be 20 years old, but he has already played 31 matches for Anderlecht, keeping 11 clean sheets, and he could have the potential to be a long-term No 1 for Ten Hag.

He has been impressive across 17 league matches this season, averaging a Sofascore rating of 7.24/10 while making 3.8 saves per game, keeping eight clean sheets and also committing zero errors which led to goals, suggesting he has a bright future ahead of him.

The youngster was even called up to the Netherlands squad for their European Championship qualifier with Gibraltar in March, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him gain his first cap sooner rather than later.

Ten Hag will surely be looking to do business as soon as possible ahead of an important campaign in 2023/24 and signing the young Dutchman, although raw and still learning, could prove to be a stroke of genius over the next few years.