Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has offered an update on Manchester United's pursuit of two transfer targets with the window set to slam shut in the coming weeks.

Who are Manchester United signing?

If Man United's narrow 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers taught Erik ten Hag anything it's that there is still work to do in the transfer market.

Had referee Simon Hooper and his VAR team not failed to award a blatant penalty to Wolves in injury time, United could have left Old Trafford with just a single point from their opening Premier League match.

Wolves largely outplayed the Red Devils over the course of the 90 minutes, with bad luck and poor finishing proving costly. For United, it was a serious wake-up call.

Ten Hag's side were too easy to play through and the Dutch coach will undoubtedly be eager to bring in a new central midfielder before the window closes to remedy that.

However, United could do with another central defender too, especially if Harry Maguire is to leave, and there are already a couple of big names on Ten Hag's shortlist.

According to Fabrizio Romano, both Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard and OGC Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo are United's priority targets, with the former considered the favourite at present.

Speaking to CaughtOffside, Romano stated: "I would say he [Pavard] is the big favourite together with Jean-Clair Todibo, he is in second position. But, the favourite candidate is Benjamin Pavard because the player wants the move, he is very clear on this.

"From what I'm hearing, Pavard already communicated to Bayern that he wants to go. He is not going to sign a new contract. He's out of contract in summer 2024, and he has this possibility to go to Manchester United. He was also in the list at Manchester City to replace Kyle Walker, but at the end Walker decided to stay at the club and sign a new contract.

"So, for Pavard this big opportunity to go for Man United is something that he really wants to do. So, he's pushing to make it happen. Man United, on Friday, approached Bayern, but there initial approach was not successful because Bayern told them that they have, at the moment, no intention to sell.

"Right after the player sent a very clear message to the club: he wants to go. He wants to get this opportunity to play for Man United, and so I think he is the favourite candidate."

He added: "In case it won't happen [with Pavard], Todibo is another name on the list for sure. Man United have scouted him for a long time. Scouts of Man United were also at the last game of Nice to keep an eye on Todibo against Lille. So, he is a player they really, really appreciate."

It appears that it will be one or the other when it comes to Pavard or Todibo, with United not necessarily needing to add two centre-backs to the squad this summer.

While Pavard offers experience, knowhow and a history of silverware, Todibo offers a younger option with great potential at just 23-years-old.

Who do Man United play next?

Ten Hag will be hoping his players can put a nervy performance behind them ahead of their upcoming Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur on 19 August.

United know it will prove difficult to come away from north London with three points, especially given it is Ange Postecoglou's first competitive home game as Spurs boss.

The Red Devils are unbeaten since October 2020 against Tottenham, but their last defeat against the Lilywhites was that disastrous 6-1 loss at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag is undefeated against Spurs as United boss though, winning 2-0 and drawing 2-2 with them last season.