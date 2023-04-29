Manchester United could sign Benjamin Sesko in a complex deal this summer to strengthen their forward line, journalist Dean Jones has suggested.

What is Benjamin Sesko's current situation?

Sesko is currently on the books of RB Salzburg and plies his trade in the Austrian Bundesliga; however, he sealed an agreement to join their sister club RB Leipzig from 2023/24 onwards for a fee of £20 million, as per The Sun.

Nevertheless, ESPN reported that Sesko could still head elsewhere if another club are willing to stump up a higher offer to buy out RB Leipzig.

90min have revealed that both Manchester United and Newcastle United are keen on signing the 19-year-old and recently sent scouts to watch him perform in RB Salzburg's 2-0 victory over Sturm Graz, where he got himself on the scoresheet.

RB Leipzig could stand to make a handy profit on their investment before Sesko has even played a game for the club as interest continues to grow in his services.

Sesko - hailed "special" by Manuel Veth - has made 37 appearances for RB Salzburg in all competitions, notching 16 goals and three assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Writing in his column for GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones has given some insight into where Manchester United fit into the picture as a potential destination for Sesko.

Jones suggested: "Manchester United have been on the scene here longer than Newcastle and sources with knowledge of the situation seem genuine about the fact they could try to sign him sooner rather than later. I would rate them as being ahead of Newcastle in that sense.

"It is a strange situation to be pursuing a player who has a transfer already pending - but that £20million switch between RB clubs could still lead to a good business deal, even if United were to go in at over double that value."

What other strikers have Manchester United been linked with recently?

Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane has been extensively linked to the Red Devils over the last few months. However, the Daily Star have claimed that club officials are keen to avoid a transfer saga and may turn their attention towards alternative targets if Spurs chairman Daniel Levy drags out negotiations.

As per Football Insider, Napoli frontman Victor Osimhen is also a target for Manchester United, though Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and Real Madrid are all keen on his services.

Sport Bild have also signalled that Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani is wanted at Old Trafford, with their interest in the Frenchman said to be the 'most concrete' so far out of all his suitors.

With Manchester United hoping to seal Champions League qualification this term, it looks like they may have a brand new striker to spearhead the attack heading into 2023/24.

And landing a spot in the elite European competition could certainly offer them more buying power both in terms of their ability to spend and how attractive they come across to the respective targets.