Manchester United have always produced fantastic players from their esteemed academy, and Kobbie Mainoo is the latest gem to come to the fore.

The 18-year-old made his full debut for the club against Everton on the weekend and was awarded Man of the Match by broadcasters Sky Sports.

United have plenty of promising youngsters coming through the Carrington ranks, but who is most likely to follow in the footsteps of Mainoo as we head into 2024?

Football FanCast has taken a look at the 10 most promising Manchester United prospects who could be lighting up the Premier League in the years to come.

10 Isak Hansen-Aarøen

Norwegian, 19 years old

Isak Hansen-Aarøen was already playing senior football with Tromso in Norway before completing the switch to Old Trafford in September 2020.

The under-21 Norway international has been making noise for United's reserve side from central midfield and is tipped to reach lofty heights.

Erik ten Hag has called up the youngster for first-team training on occasion, which perhaps shows he's not too far away from making his debut.

Jonas Johansen, a sport performance coach for Hansen-Aarøen, believes the Norwegian could be sent on loan to further enhance his development.

“I think 1 or 2 loans is what they're thinking. Then it's up to Isak and his family to consider if that's the smartest thing,” Johansen said.

9 Charlie McNeill

English, 20 years old

United outlaid a reported £675k (potentially rising to £1.4m) on Charlie McNeill in October 2020, having ripped it up for Manchester City's youth teams.

The young centre-forward continued his prolific goalscoring record with United's Under-18s, netting 34 times in 35 outings before moving up to the U21s.

A record of 10 goals in 37 outings ensued with the reserve squad between six months on loan at League Two outfit Newport County last season.

McNeill appeared 20 times for the Exiles, scoring two goals, and is now on loan at League One side Stevenage.

The former City youth forward netted on his debut during a 3-0 away victory against Leyton Orient in September but has only appeared twice since.

According to the Mirror, United plan to recall the promising youngster in January and will then decide his next step thereafter.

8 Mateo Mejía

Colombian, 20 years old

Mateo Mejía joined the esteemed United academy from Real Zaragoza in 2019 as a 16-year-old for a reported fee worth €150,000 (£130k).

The Colombia youth international has enjoyed a bright start to the Premier League 2 this term, netting three times whilst laying on four assists across eight outings, and mightn't be too far away from a first-team debut given the exclusion of fellow winger Jadon Sancho and the out-of-form Antony.

Mejía, who typically operates on the right wing, was pictured in first-team training recently ahead of United's Champions League group game away at Galatasaray.

The 6 foot 1 wide player penned a new deal with the club in June.

7 Louis Jackson

Scottish, 18 years old

Louis Jackson was spotted training with the first team ahead of their League Cup clash against Crystal Palace in September, which brought his name to the attention of many hawk-eyed United fans.

The centre-back is highly rated by the club's officials, who handed the teenager his first professional contract in October 2022.

Jackson was just 16 years old when he helped the academy win the FA Youth Cup in 2022 and he has continued to blossom with the reserve side thereafter.

The Scotland youth international also holds the record for the youngest player to ever feature for United's Under-21s.

6 Willy Kambwala

French, 19 years old

Willy Kambwala, a towering and imposing centre-back, joined the Old Trafford club from French second-division outfit Sochaux for a reported fee worth £3.5m in 2020.

The 6 foot 4 defender has trained with the seniors in the past and could be on the cusp of a debut given Lisandro Martínez's injury and Raphaël Varane's potential winter exit.

Kambwala, who has operated at both centre-half and right-back this term, captained the Under-17 France team as a 16-year-old, which evinces his ability to become a potential future leader for United.

5 Álvaro Fernández

Spanish, 20 years old

Álvaro Fernández was named on the substitutes' bench for United's 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest earlier this season but is still awaiting his senior debut.

The Spanish left-back is currently on loan at LaLiga outfit Granada CF, having enjoyed a successful season at Preston North End last term, laying on six assists.

Should his spell in Spain be successful, he may well become a part of Ten Hag's plans, but he'll have fierce competition in the form of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

Fernández acclaimed United's Denzil Haroun Reserve-Team Player of the Year award in 2022 and picked up Preston's Young Player of the Season Award in 2023.

4 Shola Shoretire

English, 19 years old

Shola Shoretire has already made five senior appearances for United, with his first coming back in February 2021 as a 17-year-old. He became the second-youngest Red to play in the Premier League, with only Angel Gomes appearing at a younger age (16).

The Newcastle-born midfielder endured a difficult six-month loan stint at Bolton Wanderers last term, but manager Ian Evatt believes he'll have a 'really good future'.

Shoretire has put up fabulous numbers for United's U21s this season, scoring six goals whilst providing three assists across 10 outings, and may well be sent on loan in January to further his development.

Shoretire's 23/24 season in numbers Competition Appearances Goals Assists Premier League 2 7 4 3 EFL Trophy 3 2 0

3 Omari Forson

English, 19 years old

Omari Forson, an England youth international, is highly regarded by United staff and 'there's a feeling he'll be the next academy product to be handed his senior debut', as per the Manchester Evening News' Steven Railston.

Railston further claims that Forson is set to pen a new deal and extend his stay at Old Trafford, evincing the club's high hopes for his future.

The left-footed wide player has netted seven times in eight outings for the academy this season and was named on the subs bench for the senior team against FC Copenhagen in November.

Forson's 23/24 season in numbers Competition Appearances Goals Assists Premier League 2 4 3 1 UEFA Youth League 2 2 1 EFL Trophy 2 2 0

2 Daniel Gore

English, 19 years old

Daniel Gore has one senior appearance for the Red Devils to his name, coming on as a second-half substitute against Crystal Palace in the EFL Cup earlier this season, though is still awaiting his full debut.

And many expect the classy midfielder to be the next academy star in line to become a fully-fledged United player, having impressed in pre-season and with the Under-21s.

Gore, who made his England Under-20 debut in October, has captained United in the UEFA Youth League this term, which evinces how well-regarded he is amongst the Old Trafford staff.

X account Olive Footy - a talent identification page - believes the midfielder has an 'innate ability to read the game' and 'execute accurate passes that unlock defences'.

Gore penned a new deal in the summer and appears well-positioned to become a fixture of United's midfield. Though, like all youngsters, he must be nurtured.

1 Joe Hugill

English, 20 years old

Joe Hugill, a former Sunderland youth player, has a fine goal record for United's academy teams and has netted six goals in eight outings in the Premier League 2 this season.

The 6 foot 1 centre-forward hasn't yet made senior debut but was a part of their matchday squad against Everton on the weekend as a substitute, evincing he is on the cusp of an appearance.

X page The Red Devil's DNA said on Hugill's skillset: "Really happy to see Joe Hugill on the bench. That's his first time in the squad. I like his profile. Classic poacher 9 who offers the verticality & movement that [Anthony] Martial lacks.

"Showed his pros in pre-season too. He can give us directness as a super sub if needed today."

As we head into the busy festive period with games coming thick and fast, perhaps Hugill will receive his opportunity, should he continue to bang in the goals for the under-21s.